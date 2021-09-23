Almost 80 years after Pearl Harbor attack, Richmond sailor remains unaccounted for

Military officials are seeking relatives to provide DNA samples in order to positively identify the remaining unaccounted-for sailors lost aboard the USS Oklahoma in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, and one of the men was a Richmond resident.

Steward’s Mate First Class Randall Walter Brewer was aboard the Oklahoma at the time of Japan's attack on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains could not be identified and he is still considered unaccounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which is leading the identification effort.

Brewer was 21 years old at the time of the attack. His next of kin, according to government documents, was his father, Clarence Alfonso Brewer Sr., of 507 N. 30th St. in Richmond’s Church Hill.

The USS Oklahoma was struck by multiple torpedoes and capsized. Some members of the crew swam to safety and 32 sailors were saved by rescuers cutting holes in the Oklahoma’s side, but 429 sailors were killed, according to the Navy.