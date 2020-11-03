'Always doing something for a worthy cause': Banking executive John G. Stallings Jr. dies

Helping community and nonprofit organizations was an important job to John G. Stallings Jr., a veteran banking executive in Virginia and North Carolina.
"John was always doing something for a worthy cause," said Bruce Whitehurst, president and chief executive officer of the Virginia Bankers Association.
"He was just an incredible community leader. When he got on a nonprofit board, he was going to make a contribution without a doubt," Whitehurst said. "His legacy is he made a difference not just at his bank and not just in the industry, but also in his community."
Mr. Stallings, the former president of what is now Richmond-based Atlantic Union Bank and a regional executive for SunTrust Banks, died Monday after battling cholangiocarcinoma, a relatively rare disease also known as bile duct cancer, since 2018. He was 53.
"John was an extraordinary individual. He touched the lives of so many people and in so many different ways," said John C. Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank and of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp., the bank’s parent company.
"He leaves a legacy that is very uncommon," Asbury said. "His absence will be deeply felt. He was a very charismatic guy but a very genuine person. He had a huge heart. He never complained a day in his life. He was so full of life."
It was important to Mr. Stallings to make time to volunteer with a variety of organizations and nonprofits. Over the years, he held roles with the Virginia Bankers Association, where he served as board chairman from 2016-2017; the Greater Richmond YMCA, where he served as the annual fund chairman; and Venture Richmond, where he was on the executive committee. He also served on the boards of Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges, Collegiate School, Virginia Chamber and the Science Museum of Virginia Foundation.
Tim Joyce, president and CEO of the Greater Richmond YMCA, knew Mr. Stallings when both worked in the Raleigh, N.C. area.
Joyce worked for the regional YMCA there until he moved to Richmond in 2013. Mr. Stallings had worked in the Raleigh-Durham area between 1996 and 2010 as a regional president for Memphis, Tenn.-based National Commerce Financial Corp. prior to its acquisition in 2004 by SunTrust Banks, when he then became president of the central Carolina region for SunTrust.
Mr. Stallings was an advocate for the Y and was a master at sharing that passion, Joyce said.
"John was, and will always be, one of the greatest believers and supporters of the Y. He was a very good, optimistic and forward thinking volunteer," Joyce said. "He did raise money for us there [in Raleigh] as here in Richmond. He was good at it, not because of the science of fundraising, but because of his heart and love of philanthropy. He got it. His priorities were always in the right order: Love of God. Love of people."
Mr. Stallings became president at what is now called Atlantic Union Bank (it had been called Union Bank & Trust) in September 2017 after leaving as Virginia division president of SunTrust Banks, a position he held for four years. For three years before that, he headed SunTrust’s Mid-Atlantic division, which included Virginia and parts of North Carolina.
Shortly after joining Atlantic Union, the bank completed its acquisition of Richmond-based Xenith Bankshares Inc., which helped transform it from a community bank into a regional bank.
He stepped down as bank president in May 2018 to focus on his health after being diagnosed with cancer, but he remained as the bank’s senior executive vice president until early 2019. He even suggested and recruited his successor - Maria P. Tedesco, who started in September 2018, Asbury said.
"He made an incredible impact on our company in a short period of time," Asbury said. "He helped change the trajectory of the bank. He was the right leader for the right time. He rocked the house. He was smart and helped light the fire."
Mr. Stallings was very competitive as a banker, Virginia Bankers Association's Whitehurst said. "He loved to see his teams survive, thrive and succeed. But at the same time, he was the most congenial competitor. John was extremely well liked and highly regard and respected by his peers all across Virginia."
He also loved making friends and connecting people, Whitehurst said. "As soon as you met him, you were friends. He collected friends his entire life. And he maintained friendships unlike most anyone I know."
One of those friends was Calvin W. “Woody” Fowler Jr., the president and CEO at the Williams Mullen law firm. The two met through the firm’s relationships with SunTrust and Atlantic Union and both served on the boards of the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges and the Virginia Chamber.
"He was a leader. Whether it be at his bank, in the broader banking community or in the volunteer/nonprofit community, he took on leadership roles and people looked to him for guidance and vision and because he got things done," Fowler said. "People were attracted to John because he was able to combine exceptional skills and abilities with a level of humility not always seen in leaders. He was just a quality person. So solid. So committed. So generous. He was about as fine a person as you could ever know."
Mr. Stallings had been in banking since 1988, starting at National Commerce Financial directly out of Vanderbilt University. While at National Commerce, Mr. Stallings helped in 1997 to start Richmond-based First Market Bank, which was affiliated with Ukrop’s Super Markets Inc. National Commerce owned part of First Market Bank, which merged with what is now Atlantic Union Bankshares in 2010.
Survivors include his wife, Celeste Barzizza Stallings; a son, William Macon Stallings; and a daughter, Emily Page Stallings; his father, J. Gilbert Stallings; and a brother, William Hilliard Stallings.
A private celebration of life will be held at Hollywood Cemetery.
