'Always doing something for a worthy cause': Banking executive John G. Stallings Jr. dies

Helping community and nonprofit organizations was an important job to John G. Stallings Jr., a veteran banking executive in Virginia and North Carolina.

"John was always doing something for a worthy cause," said Bruce Whitehurst, president and chief executive officer of the Virginia Bankers Association.

"He was just an incredible community leader. When he got on a nonprofit board, he was going to make a contribution without a doubt," Whitehurst said. "His legacy is he made a difference not just at his bank and not just in the industry, but also in his community."

Mr. Stallings, the former president of what is now Richmond-based Atlantic Union Bank and a regional executive for SunTrust Banks, died Monday after battling cholangiocarcinoma, a relatively rare disease also known as bile duct cancer, since 2018. He was 53.

"John was an extraordinary individual. He touched the lives of so many people and in so many different ways," said John C. Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank and of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp., the bank’s parent company.

"He leaves a legacy that is very uncommon," Asbury said. "His absence will be deeply felt. He was a very charismatic guy but a very genuine person. He had a huge heart. He never complained a day in his life. He was so full of life."