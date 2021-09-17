Among 12-to-17-year-olds in Richmond, white kids have up to three times the vaccination rates of Black children

One week into Richmond Public Schools returning to in-person learning, the city's health district is reporting that white 12-to-17-year-olds have up to three times the vaccination rates of Black children.

This means Black kids in this age group could have a greater chance of contracting the virus. The week of Sept. 11, Virginians who had yet to receive a coronavirus vaccine were 15 times more likely to get infected than those who are fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

At least 5,692 people in the 12-to-17 age group in Richmond have been vaccinated, but exact numbers are difficult to pull without the risk of having large error margins, said Cat Long, spokesperson for Richmond and Henrico's health districts. About 757 vaccinations are excluded due to race and ethnicity not being reported or sample sizes being so small that calculations could be unreliable.

This means the data released on Thursday - the first time the localities have made available the impact the virus has on specifically kids by race and ethnicity and one of the first times a Virginia health districts has done so - are estimates. And they don't include the number of 12-to-17-year-olds who are fully vaccinated by race and ethnicity.