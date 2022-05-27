Among record-high gas prices, Virginians plan for Memorial Day, summer travel

AAA projects more than 1.09 million Virginians will travel 50 miles or more over the Memorial Day weekend, and the large majority will be driving.

While COVID-19 fears continue to recede, the average price of regular gas in Virginia is $1.52 higher than it was a year ago, according to AAA. About two-thirds of Americans planning to travel this summer said gas prices will impact their travel decisions, according to a study by Longwoods International, but nearly 90% of Virginians traveling for the holiday weekend will be driving to their vacation destinations.

In the city of Richmond, the average price of gas per gallon is $4.50, about $1.50 more than it was a year ago.

“Despite record-high gas prices, 35 million Americans — including nearly one million Virginians — are expected to hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend,” said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Virginia, in a release. “Our roadways will be as crowded as they have been over the holiday since pre-pandemic, but airports, train stations and bus depots will also be extremely busy, so travelers should plan accordingly.”

The sharp jump in air travel — a 23% increase — and bus, train or cruise travel — a 183% increase — could also suggest that travelers are looking for alternative modes of transportation as gas prices continue to be a concern, according to the release.

Richmond International Airport is expecting about 65,000 travelers through the Memorial Day weekend, according to RIC spokesperson Troy Bell. Besides the increase in gas prices, the Transportation Security Administration’s rescinded mask mandate may also influence travelers’ decisions to fly.

The decision for travelers, Dean said, is a tale of two cities. In a survey by AAA in April, of the respondents who said they wouldn’t be traveling or were unsure about summer travel, about half cited gas prices as being a major factor. In the same survey, 40% of those who had decided they would be traveling said gas prices were not a big factor.

“You have a lot of pent-up demand for two years of COVID restrictions and not as many travel opportunities, and a lot of people want to get back to doing what they were doing pre-pandemic — just getting together with friends and family and loved ones and making those memories,” Dean said. “But then, I think you also have a lot of people who dream of travel, but with budgets, you know, it’s $1.50 more per gallon this year than when we were paying last year.”

For those on the fence, Richmond Region Tourism is reshaping how Richmonders think about travel this summer. Their “Get Here on a Tank of Gas or Less” digital campaign is aimed at travelers concerned about rising gas prices. By highlighting the centralized nature of Richmond’s attractions, visitors can reach most of the city’s most popular tourist attractions on a tank of gas or less.

Half of the nation’s population is also within a day’s drive of Richmond, said Jack Berry, Richmond Region Tourism president, including large markets in Washington, New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Raleigh.

Memorial Day weekend is typically the kickoff to the summer season in the Outer Banks of North Carolina as well, according to Lee Nettles, executive director of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau. About 70% of annual lodging revenue comes in during the summer season, he said.

During the height of the pandemic, the Outer Banks saw benefits — with over 100 miles of shoreline, people were able to feel relatively safe by spreading out along the coast. Following the initial closures, the Outer Banks saw several months of record visitation.

Gas, however, could present a different challenge.

“I don’t think it will influence the number of visitors that we welcome,” Nettles said of the rising gas prices, “but it certainly is putting pressure on visitors to budget.”

Aside from getting to the Outer Banks, the greatest attraction — the beach — is free to enjoy. People find that they’re able to have a good value vacation once they’re there, Nettles said.

“I think people really won’t want to stay at home because of the price of gas,” Berry said, “but they’ll think twice about what’s within a tank of gas.”

Before the pandemic, in 2019, a number of benchmark records were set for travel expenditures — it was Virginia’s best year, central Virginia’s best year and the Richmond region’s best year, Berry said. Once the pandemic began in March 2020, however, he began to wonder how many years it would take to get back to record levels of traveling.

It wasn’t until 2021 — when Richmond had its best July in history — that tourism bounced back, Berry said. The trend continued into 2022, where each month set new records based on family and friends travel, leisure travel and sports participation travel. Yet, business travel has not rebounded since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The travel expenditures are the highest they’ve ever been, and once more business travel starts, the numbers will be even higher than they are today,” he said. “So Memorial Day weekend should be great for all of us because the price of gas plays into our market better, and we’ve had a really successful fiscal year.”

This weekend’s trends will be an indicator for what to expect for summer travel. Gas prices, while they may have some effect, will not stop travel, Dean said.

“I think it could be a very, very busy summer out there for travel, both on the roads, in the skies, on the rails, on the buses and on the cruise ships,” he said. “I think there are a lot of people out there that have been waiting for that moment where they felt comfortable to get back out there traveling and doing things.”