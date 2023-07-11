As of 1:44 pm ET, Due to a disabled train blocking the tracks in the area, Palmetto Train 90 has terminated in Richmond (RVR). For traveling assistance, please call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL.

The incident took place before 9 a.m. in a tunnel near the Union Station entrance, and involved an incoming train arriving from Norfolk. Both derailed train cars remained upright. Fire officials and medics boarded the train but reported no serious injuries among the passengers, although one Amtrak employee was taken to a medical facility for a minor issue.