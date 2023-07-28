Virginians can expect possible delays to Amtrak service due to extreme weather conditions and "heat restrictions."

An announcement by the national passenger rail company this week advised of potential service disruptions due to "excessive heat" in Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. The corridor includes Amtrak stations between Boston at the corridor's northern terminus and Virginia Beach at the corridor's southern terminus. Train stations in Washington, Roanoke, Richmond, Norfolk and Newport News are part of the Northeast Regional Amtrak route.

A fact sheet on the impact of excessive heat on Amtrak trains provided by a company spokesperson explains that extremely hot weather can cause "rail, bridges and catenary wires to expand."

Catenary wires are overhead electric cables that connect to and power Amtrak trains in the Northeast Corridor. Large temperature swings can cause the tension that supports the catenary wires to change "tremendously," which can "occasionally cause components in the catenary system to fail." Reducing train speed is a safety measure that factors for the stress that extreme weather can put on catenary wires and other equipment.

According to the fact sheet, Amtrak generally monitors rail temperature — not ambient air temperature — when assessing the possible need for heat restrictions. Under the guidelines laid out in the sheet, a rail temperature of 131 degrees requires a maximum speed of no more than 100 mph; a rail temperature of 140 degrees calls for a top speed of no more than 80 mph.

Kimberly Woods, senior public relations manager for Amtrak, said heat restrictions are not uncommon, adding that they typically occur "during the summer months." Woods did not offer specific information regarding the likelihood, length or frequency of delays in Virginia, but said "it is important for customers to check on the status of their trains before heading to the station."

Woods also noted that, while Richmond is a part of Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, CSX owns the tracks on which Amtrak operates in the city. But heat-related delays in the region still "impact trains operating to and from Richmond." CSX did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

A Twitter account for Amtrak alerts suggests that heat-related delays are currently an issue across the country. In multiple tweets on Thursday, the company reported "lengthy delays" between Jefferson City, Missouri, and Kansas City; in Washington state; and in Illinois. Tweets from earlier in the week relayed the impacts of "heat related speed-restrictions" in Chicago, Albuquerque and elsewhere.

The fact sheet details Amtrak's operating plan "in the event of a mechanical breakdown." During such an event, train conductors and company managers will "continually monitor on-board conditions, identify passengers with special needs and communicate that information to the national operations center." The plan includes steps to ensure adequate airflow, sufficient water supplies and any necessary rescue equipment.