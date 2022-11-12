An 8-year-old with rare genetic disorder rides the marathon, pushed by her parents

Clara Baum, 8, completed her first marathon Saturday, riding the streets of Richmond in a blue, three-wheel adaptive stroller pushed by her parents and friends.

Born with a genetic disorder so rare it doesn't have a name, Clara has inspired her parents to believe we can all accomplish difficult tasks. So the Midlothian family reasoned, why not run the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon together?

It started when Clara was 2 years old. She was missing common milestones such as crawling and talking. Her parents, Casey and Kristen, took her to doctors for tests.

They determined Clara has a mutation in her STXBP1 gene, which helps build neurotransmitters in the brain. Her neurotransmitters don't function correctly, leading to lifelong implications. She doesn't speak, and she needs medicine to control her seizures.

Roughly 700 people in the world have been diagnosed with a disorder of the STXBP1 gene, leading to different outcomes. A Facebook group and a foundation have helped unite them.

Clara is endlessly friendly, her dad said.

"She's a beautiful little child and very social and connects with anyone she meets," Casey added.

For Casey, running started as a way to clear his head. He completed the Richmond marathon in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, he upped the ante and ran the Leadville Trail 100 in Colorado, soldiering through 100 miles in 29 1/2 hours.

Running was a good way to bring awareness to his daughter's disease, so the family started a nonprofit called Clara Inspired. Casey ran in honor of his daughter, and their most recent campaign has raised more than $40,000 for research of genetic disorders.

But never before had Clara accompanied her father during a race. For the Richmond marathon, Casey and Kristen got a large stroller and wrote Clara's name for spectators to see. Four friends also ran and helped push.

"Clara did amazing," Casey said.

Casey and Kristen brought toys and snacks, and Clara settled in for a 5 1/2-hour ride.

Clara's disease has changed her parents' lives. They've scaled back their work -- Casey works in software sales and Kristen in medical supplies for veterinarians -- and they've changed how they take vacations or socialize with friends.

"It changes your vision of what you think your family will be doing," Casey said.

Maybe most of all, Clara has redefined her parents' understanding of what is possible.

"Raising a special needs child is hard," Casey said. "Running long distances is hard."

That's why the motto of the family's nonprofit is: "We can do hard things."