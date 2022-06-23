An 'embarrassment': Va. Board of Health rebukes commissioner's comments on racism

The Virginia Board of Health demanded accountability from the state health commissioner in a discussion that went on for more than an hour Thursday, when members rebuked his recent comments on systemic racism and maternal mortality rates as an "embarrassment."

Through a symbolic resolution, the 15-member board directed Dr. Colin Greene and Virginia Department of Health spokespeople to not make any public declarations undermining the board's "intentions regarding disparities in case and outcomes, nor make statements that carry a message of denial of basic scientific facts regarding disparities."

Allyson Tysinger, with the Virginia Attorney General's Office, reminded the board members that they do not have supervisory power over VDH and this resolution - which asks Greene to acknowledge the data on health disparities and advocate for the elimination of them - can serve only as a guide.

But this marks the first time the Board of Health publicly condemned the state's top public health official.

The move was revved by an article from The Washington Post last week, where Greene said, "If you say 'racism,' you're blaming white people" and that there wasn't "compelling" evidence to show racism plays a role in maternal and infant mortality rates.

A presentation from the Virginia Department of Health on Thursday showed how Black infants are more than twice as likely to die as white infants. Dr. Holly Puritz, an OBGYN and Board member representing the Medical Society of Virginia, noted how a search for the effect of racism on maternal mortality prompted more than 56 research citations on the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists website.

"You did such damage to where we've all been striving in medicine," Puritz told Greene. "It is very, very disturbing to me as a fellow physician."

Greene, in his first public statement since the Post's story, lamented his inability to properly communicate what he meant as "rookie-ness" and said his words have been taken out of context.

"Allow me to reassure you that I am not so naïve as to hold such foolish beliefs. Racism in many levels is most certainly a factor in a wide range of public health outcomes and disparities," Greene said. "It is also not the only factor."

The commissioner maintained that racism is not an objectively measurable variable - to the disagreement of multiple board members, one of whom offered to send links - and using the words "gun violence" risks "losing the audience" instead of addressing the root causes of firearm-related deaths.

In an interview with the Post, Greene called the term "a Democratic talking point" that when used would lead to Republicans leaving the room.

"I'm concerned that we'll miss the opportunity to actually address the root causes of why people choose to take their own lives, why people choose to take other people's lives, how dangerous items like firearms are handled carelessly to allow children to be hurt and what it is in our society that causes people to be mass murderers," Greene said. "Those are the things that I think we should be looking at, not the actual method that people are using."

At one point, he noted how he wants to avoid being "divisive" — a word also used by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin who appointed him in efforts to extricate "divisive concepts" from schools.

James Fedderman, the president of the Virginia Education Association that represents 40,000 teachers statewide, called this push from Youngkin education officials an attempt to "exploit the fear of a small group of parents in order to advance his politically motivated agenda" in a March news conference.

On Thursday, multiple members of the Board of Health - which does not have the power to fire or force a state health commissioner to resign; only the governor does - advised Greene to separate his personal politics from his profession.

In a conversation earlier this week with reporters, Youngkin did not share any intent to remove Greene from office, saying he believes the commissioner is "very capable," but "he has got to prove that he can do his job."

"I believe he can, and we're going to support him to prove that," Youngkin said.

While Greene vowed to "keep on learning," he did not explicitly state whether he believes racism is a public health crisis, a recognition held by Virginia law, Richmond and more than 240 state and local government entities nationwide - or detail a path forward both internally at VDH and with communities.

He also did not apologize for his comments, and he didn't in an internal email to VDH staffers on Friday where he wrote: "I also deeply regret that any of this has caused you to feel discounted or disrespected; such has never and will never be my intent."

In an interview with the Post, Dr. Vanessa Walker Harris, the director leading VDH's efforts to address maternal and infant mortality, said a March meeting with Greene left her and the team "traumatized and fearful for their jobs."

On Thursday, Faye Prichard, the board chair, reiterated similar sentiments that were recently shared with VDH staff members.

"I want to make clear to you that folks in your agency have reached out to us and said that they do not often feel safe in expressing differences in opinion," Prichard told Greene. "I need you keenly aware of that as a leader."

"Consider that, chief," Greene replied.