An enriching legacy: Jack and Jill continues to unite and prosper in Richmond region

Rosemary Morton remembers the trip to Wright's Town House.
It was the 1960s, and the restaurant at Brook Road and Azalea Avenue – known for its Southern fare and sensibility – had recently opened its doors to Black customers.
As a resident of Richmond's North Side, Morton was accustomed to visiting downtown eateries, but "we wanted to be welcome to eat in this restaurant in our area," she said. "Nobody was going there to act out and act up."
That day, Morton had "the power of the group," as she called it: She was visiting Wright's as a teenage member of Jack and Jill of America Inc. The Richmond chapter, established in 1950 and now in its eighth decade, is part of a national organization whose roots date to 1938, when a group of Black mothers in Philadelphia sought to bring together their children for social, cultural and educational enrichment.
That national mission was and remains central to the Jack and Jill experience in Richmond.
"We went to the art museum, to the pumpkin patch, to teen conferences. ... We did talent shows, things that put kids on stage," Morton said. "We were children of doctors and lawyers, children of Virginia Union and Virginia State University professors. That was a definite desire on the part of the parents to make sure we associated with college-bound kids.
"The goal was to build confidence in children about who you were and what you could accomplish. We believed we could do things, and we did."
For Morton, that included practicing manners and etiquette at Wright's Town House. Years later, it included being a founding member of the Midlothian chapter of Jack and Jill in 1990.
The Richmond, Midlothian and James River chapters – the last established in 2005 – continue to unite Black parents in the area and nurture new generations of children.
Monthly events for member youths up to age 19 are at the core of Jack and Jill. Within age groups, activities range from familiar fun (concerts, skiing and the like) to history often absent in schools, including lessons about Black trailblazers. Children and their mothers work together on community service projects, such as serving meals at shelters and organizing book drives. Summers bring regional and national conferences at which teens gather for educational and inspirational workshops.
Robert Turpin III, who participated in Jack and Jill in his youth, is the grandson of Leola Turpin, one of the Richmond chapter's founding members. He remembers learning about the organization's emergence amid segregation and its commitment to providing opportunities for Black children.
"My mom and dad made sure I was exposed to any- and everything," Turpin said – including the chance to meet older kids beyond his Sherwood Park neighborhood.
"It gave us the opportunity to expand our friend network, because there were kids from different parts of Richmond, but we had shared experiences," Turpin said. "As you get older, you attend teen conferences, regional and national. We would meet people, and we would put pen to paper to stay in contact."
Turpin and his wife, LaTasia, relish how daughter Traci, 17, is senior teen president of the Richmond chapter, and son Trent, 16, is senior teen treasurer. Son Robert IV, 20, graduated out of Jack and Jill in 2019.
"As a kid, all you focus on is fun activities, but as you get older, you look back and appreciate the experience Jack and Jill afforded: the friendships, the networking. When you go to college, you find people who were in Jack and Jill," Turpin said. "It’s nice to see my kids following in my footsteps."
As president of the senior teen group, Traci works with an elected board to set the agenda for teen activities. The group has participated in coat and shoe drives, made holiday cards for nursing home residents, filled backpacks with books and food for students at Peter Paul Development Center – and received instruction from a retired police officer in how to handle a traffic stop.
LaTasia Turpin wasn’t a member of Jack and Jill as a child, but she often was a guest of the one other Black girl in her class at Collegiate School. She met her husband at church in elementary school but also saw him at Jack and Jill events.
As her children found friends within the organization, so did she. "I’ve forged relationships with other mothers. Over the course of the years, over time, you become closer," she said. "It’s a family affair."
And it's a commitment: Mothers are required to organize and host an activity at least once every program year. When LaTasia Turpin became program director for the Richmond chapter, she encouraged experiential activities such as fencing, horseback riding and whitewater rafting, which can be challenging for families to pursue if they have kids of varying ages.
"Although it’s a mothers organization, we’re in it for the children," she said.
The 1999 book "Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class," by Lawrence Otis Graham, shined a light on exclusive organizations for 20th-century affluent Black citizens, including Jack and Jill. It "exposed a whole other world of Black people," Dr. Tamara Charity-Brown said. "They weren’t organized like the [historically Black] fraternities and sororities are; you didn’t even know about them."
Charity-Brown didn’t know about Jack and Jill until college, where she met others who had belonged. It turns out that one of her best friends had been a "Jill," and her husband’s best man had been a "Jack." She joined the James River chapter when her children were 13, 9, 6 and 4 – after her oldest, Carlos Jr., began participating in the Richmond Renaissance Junior Cotillion, which is organized by her chapter.
Charity-Brown was relieved to find that Jack and Jill in Richmond didn’t match the book’s description.
"The book wasn’t the most flattering perspective," she said. "But the moms I met weren’t pretentious. They were down-to-earth, very warm and loving. I thought, if this is what Jack and Jill looks like, then I’m all in."
Now a member who "bleeds pink and blue" – the organization’s signature colors – Charity-Brown is vice president in charge of membership for the James River chapter. She said it's important for prospective members to understand the time commitment required, given the chapter’s size limit of 50 mothers at a time.
"There is no room for anybody to coast," she said. "I know everyone in my chapter. If a child is in the hospital or a husband is out of town, we are each other’s support system."
That support can be crucial given the lives of the mother members, Charity-Brown said, noting that more than 90% of them have careers outside the home. Charity-Brown, a pediatrician, is a partner in her medical practice.
"We’re all juggling the same number of balls," she laughs. "Our meetings are done after work, after we shuttle our kids. Then it’s Jack and Jill time."
Ernestine Armstrong, one of the founding members of the Midlothian chapter and its first president, was familiar with Jack and Jill from growing up in Raleigh, N.C. – but not as a member.
"Then, Jack and Jill was extremely exclusive," she said. "I participated because of the friends I knew; I got invited to the parties and the dances."
Armstrong and her husband lived in Midlothian and wanted a chapter with geographic convenience so their three kids could see and be with others who looked like them.
"We were living in a county where we were very much the minority," she said. "The demographics were such that you couldn’t go past certain geographical boundaries. We were looking for something to be beneficial for our kids. It wasn’t revolutionary; it was necessary."
Armstrong said it was important to her and the other founders that their chapter be welcoming and accessible.
"We didn’t want it to be exclusive; the reputation of Jack and Jill for a very long time was that," she said. Armstrong worked for C&P Telephone, in the insurance business with her husband and later for Chesterfield County Public Schools.
Their oldest, who attended historically Black college Florida A&M – "a long way from home," Armstrong noted – found a friend at freshman orientation when he spied someone wearing a Jack and Jill T-shirt. In a recent conversation, that son told Armstrong that he wants his children to participate in Jack and Jill.
Those generational connections are relevant today, said Carlos Brown Jr., Charity-Brown’s oldest and now a sophomore at Yale University. He recalls how, as a middle schooler in an International Baccalaureate program at Henrico County's Moody Middle School, his mother took him to cotillion the first time.
"She put me in the car one day and drove me to a dance studio for the first meeting," Brown said. "In that dance studio, I found lifelong friends. ... [It was] a really welcoming environment, even though there were people whose grandparents had been in Jack and Jill. I never felt like an outsider."
In serving as a regional president, Brown met many "Jacks" and "Jills" from other chapters across the U.S. and came to see how special his experience was – including how, despite age and geographic differences, he would continue to connect with them throughout life.
Such enduring ties highlight Jack and Jill's value and purpose, Brown said.
"If our current climate tells us anything, there is still a lot of urgent work to be done when it comes to combating racism and anti-Blackness, to creating opportunities for people of color, to making sure people feel safe in their identities and the larger community," he said. "Jack and Jill is not a separatist group; it’s an affinity group that celebrates and centers Blackness in all its forms. There’s a necessity to that."
And on a personal level, Brown is grateful for his Jack and Jill experiences.
"[It’s about] the value of community, the leadership experiences, the friendships I’ve made, the people you can rely on, the folks who are cheering you on wherever you are," he said. "It’s the understanding there’s something greater than yourself. I will carry that with me to everything I do."