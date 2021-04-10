An enriching legacy: Jack and Jill continues to unite and prosper in Richmond region

"Then, Jack and Jill was extremely exclusive," she said. "I participated because of the friends I knew; I got invited to the parties and the dances."

Armstrong and her husband lived in Midlothian and wanted a chapter with geographic convenience so their three kids could see and be with others who looked like them.

"We were living in a county where we were very much the minority," she said. "The demographics were such that you couldn’t go past certain geographical boundaries. We were looking for something to be beneficial for our kids. It wasn’t revolutionary; it was necessary."

Armstrong said it was important to her and the other founders that their chapter be welcoming and accessible.

"We didn’t want it to be exclusive; the reputation of Jack and Jill for a very long time was that," she said. Armstrong worked for C&P Telephone, in the insurance business with her husband and later for Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Their oldest, who attended historically Black college Florida A&M – "a long way from home," Armstrong noted – found a friend at freshman orientation when he spied someone wearing a Jack and Jill T-shirt. In a recent conversation, that son told Armstrong that he wants his children to participate in Jack and Jill.