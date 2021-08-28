An unused, grassy spot next to downtown Richmond is eyed for urban garden named for King Jr.

There are nearly three acres of unused grassy space, next to downtown Richmond and tucked behind Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, that Rick Tatnall believes need a purpose.
On Saturday, he held the third annual "I Have a Dream Festival," commemorating Martin Luther King's famed speech in Washington D.C. 58 years ago to the day. There were sports for kids, food, health and wellness vendors and more. Tatnall and his community improvement enterprise, Replenish Richmond, operated the event.
But that's just the start of the vision he has for the green space, which is owned by the city, controlled by Richmond Public Schools and exists across Shockoe Valley from downtown in Richmond's East End. He envisions an urban garden stretching from the bank of trees along the valley to MLK preschool up the hill.
He wants to call it the Martin Luther King Urban Agricultural Center, or MLK Urban Ag for short, and he wants it to serve as a training area for the agricultural departments of Virginia State University, Reynolds Community College, Virginia Tech, RPS and other institutions.
The name Martin Luther King would link all the pieces together. The nearby schools are named for King, and -- most people don't know it -- so is the nearby bridge that connects Leigh Street in downtown to O Street and Mosby Street near Church Hill. It's had that name since it was built in 1976, but many Richmond residents remain unaware.
Even Google Maps has the name of the bridge wrong, calling it Leigh Street Viaduct.
Around the grassy space, there are 950 housing units and 4,000 residents living at Jefferson Townhouses, Oliver Crossing Apartments and Mosby Court. There's enough space for all types of activities. The space is raw and full of hope, but it can be the community's gathering space, Tatnall said. People need experiential activities.
The garden and farm have already begun. Tatnall mulched over a chunk of the green space and planted corn, peas, melon, okra and sunflowers. Only $20 were spent on the project, with most of the chicken wire, pallets and plants coming via donation. Virginia Free Farm, a nonprofit that donates food to people in need, gave plants to get the farm started.
Deer nibbling on the plants has been an early challenge to overcome.
Tatnall's vision includes adding a meditation garden, greenhouse, cooling station and farmer's market stalls. He's hoping a grant will pay the way.
"If we had $150,000, we could do a whole lot," Tatnall said.
There are two softball fields and one football field in the middle of the unused space, and on Saturday, a volunteer group of men taught the basics of baseball to any kid who showed up. Larry Belcher, who helps lead a free baseball camp each year called Spirit of Baseball, taught youngsters how to slide. Gary Foreman, pastor at Abundant Life Church of Christ in Richmond's East End, threw batting practice.
At their annual camp, kids walk away with a free hat, shirt, glove, ball and a message about Christianity.
"It's not about winning or losing," Foreman said. "We're all going to win if we get together.
"We love baseball, we love God. We do it all together, and it works great."
Jayden Wilson, 14, likes basketball more than any other sport. He says he doesn't know much about baseball, but he looked like a pro as he practiced sliding drills.
Starting from third base, he raced home, leaped forward, lifted his hands into the air, curled his left food under his right knee and hit the sliding pad, landing feet first over home plate. Prior to Saturday, he had only slid by accident, he said.
Ashton Williams, 12, is left-handed, but on Saturday he manned shortstop, a position almost exclusively played by right-handed players. Playing shortstop and hitting were his favorite activities of the day.
Wilson and Williams came to Saturday's event with Richmond Police officer Joy Norwood, who coaches flag football teams for the Police Athletic League and got to know Wilson and Williams while patrolling her beat in South Richmond. She drives them to recreational activities and tries to keep them busy.
The facilities they played on Saturday were in great shape. The fences around the softball fields looked new, and the city had just paved over a gravel pit near the basketball court, repainted the lines and affixed new hoops.
The one thing the softball fields need are outfield walls. But Tatnall has the perfect idea. There's a spot where the farm and the field meet, and the outfield wall could be made of corn stalks, just like the movie "Field of Dreams."
