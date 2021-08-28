An unused, grassy spot next to downtown Richmond is eyed for urban garden named for King Jr.

At their annual camp, kids walk away with a free hat, shirt, glove, ball and a message about Christianity.

"It's not about winning or losing," Foreman said. "We're all going to win if we get together.

"We love baseball, we love God. We do it all together, and it works great."

Jayden Wilson, 14, likes basketball more than any other sport. He says he doesn't know much about baseball, but he looked like a pro as he practiced sliding drills.

Starting from third base, he raced home, leaped forward, lifted his hands into the air, curled his left food under his right knee and hit the sliding pad, landing feet first over home plate. Prior to Saturday, he had only slid by accident, he said.

Ashton Williams, 12, is left-handed, but on Saturday he manned shortstop, a position almost exclusively played by right-handed players. Playing shortstop and hitting were his favorite activities of the day.

Wilson and Williams came to Saturday's event with Richmond Police officer Joy Norwood, who coaches flag football teams for the Police Athletic League and got to know Wilson and Williams while patrolling her beat in South Richmond. She drives them to recreational activities and tries to keep them busy.