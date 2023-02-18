The owner of a Goochland County farm has been charged with animal cruelty following a complaint against her earlier this month and news coverage detailing the decline of retired horses in her care.

Byrd Rareshide, owner of The Byrd’s Nest Farm, was charged Saturday with 10 counts, according to a written statement by Goochland County Animal Care, Adoption and Protection.

“I have no comment and I deny every allegation,” said Rareshide, reached by telephone Saturday evening.

The agency said it received a complaint about the horse retirement farm in western Goochland on Feb. 3. The statement said that it “was the first animal neglect complaint made to Goochland Animal Protection for this property.”

The agency said the case involving the Rareshide-owned farm “remains an active and ongoing investigation,” and that its findings were turned over to the county prosecutor Friday.

Rareshide was contacted by authorities after the complaint was filed, said Goochland Animal Protection. “Animal protection officers worked with area equine veterinarians to notify owners horses located at the property of the ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

Wednesday’s Richmond Times-Dispatch included a front-page story about conditions at The Byrd’s Nest Farm and the concerns of horse enthusiasts about emaciated animals.

One owner, Jean Van Gysel, said that after four months at the farm, his retired horse, Terra Calamaco, was close to dying.

“It looked like it had come out of a concentration camp,” said Van Gysel. “[Rareshide] never fed him nor provided shelter from the cold winter and no access to fresh unfrozen water.”