Annual state of county address: 'Everything we do is about strengthening Henrico's connections'

While a privately funded development project, the recently announced GreenCity, a mixed-use development anchored by a 17,000-seat sports and concert arena, also fits in with the focus on sports tourism dollars.

Unlike last year’s state of the county address, held at the Short Pump Hilton where about 200 business and community leaders gathered, this year’s was virtual, broken into a dozen videos and released Friday.

Following an opening video from Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas, the county covered public health, including the coronavirus, the privately funded GreenCity development project, sports tourism, the Henrico County Public School System, the annual budget, private and public partnerships, economic development, community needs, public safety, infrastructure and development.

“As I reflected on our accomplishments of this past year, I was struck by how much connections are part of what we do. These connections are even more critical in these challenging times when we're often physically separated. This really resonated as a theme for 2020, how everything we do is about strengthening Henrico’s connections,” Vithoulkas said.