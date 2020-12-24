Annual Three Kings Day event in need of donations to provide presents to nearly 3,000 children

El Juguetazo will look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still at Lloyd C. Bird High, families will not go inside the school, rather will form lines with their cars to receive their presents. Packed ahead of time, each family will have a number that corresponds to their gifts.

Having the event outdoors is not a problem, it’s making sure there will be enough toys for every child registered that is causing worry. However, most years' donations still arrive even as the event as begun, but this year toys need to be sorted through and packed ahead of time.

Anthem Healthkeepers Plus, serving over 350,000 Medicaid members in Virginia, donates toys yearly to the event and provides information about Medicaid.

Geiselle Oyola, a community relations representative for Anthem, connects with families at the yearly event, “to make sure the community is well taken care of.” Even though this January’s event will be outside, Oyola will attend, ready to answer questions.

A joint federal and state program, Medicaid provides health coverage to nearly 73 million Americans, including children, seniors, pregnant women, parents and individuals with disabilities, according to Medicaid’s website.