Annual Three Kings Day event in need of donations to provide presents to nearly 3,000 children

When Juan Santacoloma posted the yearly registration for El Juguetazo, the annual Three Kings Day event, nearly 3,000 children signed up in two days, forcing Santacoloma to close the registration a month early.
The Three Kings event, a cultural tradition for Latino countries, celebrates the arrival of the Three Wise Men in Bethlehem who bore gifts for the baby Jesus.
In many Latino countries, Three Kings Day is more important than Christmas Day, which is why El Juguezato centers on it, said Santacoloma, the community outreach specialist for Chesterfield County Public Schools.
This year’s event will be held on Jan. 9 at Lloyd C. Bird High School in Chesterfield.
Started 17 years ago, the yearly event is open to all children in the Richmond area. It began with 200 children and has grown to nearly 3,000 kids.
The holiday event was created to offer a gift assistance program with no red tape for families.
“There’s Christmas Mother, Angel Tree and Salvation Army, but these programs ask for some requirements and some immigrant families cannot meet those requirements whether because of the language barrier, documentation, [not having a] Social Security number, or having a green card,” Santacoloma said.
The requirements leave many immigrant families unable to have gifts for their children during the holidays. The only requirement for El Juguetazo is “be a child and to have a nice and beautiful smile on their face,” Santacoloma said.
El Juguetazo will look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still at Lloyd C. Bird High, families will not go inside the school, rather will form lines with their cars to receive their presents. Packed ahead of time, each family will have a number that corresponds to their gifts.
Having the event outdoors is not a problem, it’s making sure there will be enough toys for every child registered that is causing worry. However, most years' donations still arrive even as the event as begun, but this year toys need to be sorted through and packed ahead of time.
Anthem Healthkeepers Plus, serving over 350,000 Medicaid members in Virginia, donates toys yearly to the event and provides information about Medicaid.
Geiselle Oyola, a community relations representative for Anthem, connects with families at the yearly event, “to make sure the community is well taken care of.” Even though this January’s event will be outside, Oyola will attend, ready to answer questions.
A joint federal and state program, Medicaid provides health coverage to nearly 73 million Americans, including children, seniors, pregnant women, parents and individuals with disabilities, according to Medicaid’s website.
“Latino families utilize their kids [to inform them] because there is a barrier, whether a language barrier that they can’t speak English or can’t read at all, they don’t open up the mail,” Oyola said, adding that because of barriers some families don’t know that Medicaid benefits are available.
Besides providing health care, Anthem Healthkeepers Plus not only provides transportation for medical appointments but also offers rides to the grocery store, something many members are unaware of, Oyola said.
Despite the yearly headaches of scrambling to receive enough donations, seeing the children’s faces light up when they receive their presents makes it all worth it for Santacoloma.
“Seeing the happy faces of these children, you forget everything. When you see parents who are almost crying because his or her child has a toy because the parents were not able to buy a toy, it is amazing,” Santacoloma said.
A few weeks before Thanksgiving, Amazon donated nearly 10 large boxes of toys, making a dent in the number needed.
Santacoloma and fellow organizers prefer for all donations to be in toy form, but gift cards are accepted as well. Accepted toys include toy cars, dolls, bikes and any sports equipment.
To donate gifts, contact Santacoloma at juan_santacoloma@ccpsnet.net or (804) 639-8743.