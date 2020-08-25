Anonymous plaintiff asks Supreme Court to return Richmond's Confederate statues to their pedestals

A man was seriously injured in Portsmouth in mid-June by a falling statue, leading some Richmond officials to call for immediate removal of the city’s statues.

Stoney’s decision came against advice from Richmond’s interim city attorney, Haskell Brown, and without approval from the City Council.

The original legal challenge led Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo to order a 60-day injunction preventing the city from removing any more statutes. By then, crews had taken down all but one of the city’s Confederate statues at a cost of $1.8 million. Only the one honoring Conf. Gen. A.P. Hill remained on display.

Cavedo, who lives in the Monument Avenue Historic District, later recused himself from the proceedings. A new judge stayed the case until the Supreme Court responds to an appeal of Cavedo’s injunction, which Stoney filed last month. His appeal is still pending.

“The petitioner, who continues to refuse to disclose his or her identity, has filed a petition that is procedurally inappropriate and without merit on several grounds,” said Robert Rolfe, an attorney with Hunton Andrews Kurth who is representing Stoney. “The Defendants will respond in due course to raise those deficiencies.”