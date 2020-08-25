Anonymous plaintiff asks Supreme Court to return Richmond's Confederate statues to their pedestals

An anonymous Virginian wants the state’s highest court to order Richmond’s Confederate statues returned to their pedestals, according to a new court filing.
The plaintiff petitioned the Supreme Court of Virginia on Aug. 21. They challenge Mayor Levar Stoney’s use of his emergency powers to order removal of the statues last month, and a subsequent vote by the City Council earlier this month to make permanent the monuments’ removal.
James B. Thomas, who is representing the anonymous plaintiff, did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday. Thomas’s client had filed a previous suit against Stoney’s in Richmond Circuit Court last month, arguing Stoney violated state law by ordering removal of the statues using authority the mayor and his lawyers said he possessed under a local emergency order.
On July 1, Stoney ordered the statues removed. He cited public safety concerns amid ongoing civil unrest, and said the removal was “temporary,” until the council could carry out a 60-day administrative process for permanent removal outlined under the state law.
Protesters had pulled down several statues in the city amid rolling protests over police brutality and systemic racism. Monument Avenue – then home to the country’s most prominent Confederate monuments – became the epicenter of Richmond’s demonstrations.
A man was seriously injured in Portsmouth in mid-June by a falling statue, leading some Richmond officials to call for immediate removal of the city’s statues.
Stoney’s decision came against advice from Richmond’s interim city attorney, Haskell Brown, and without approval from the City Council.
The original legal challenge led Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo to order a 60-day injunction preventing the city from removing any more statutes. By then, crews had taken down all but one of the city’s Confederate statues at a cost of $1.8 million. Only the one honoring Conf. Gen. A.P. Hill remained on display.
Cavedo, who lives in the Monument Avenue Historic District, later recused himself from the proceedings. A new judge stayed the case until the Supreme Court responds to an appeal of Cavedo’s injunction, which Stoney filed last month. His appeal is still pending.
“The petitioner, who continues to refuse to disclose his or her identity, has filed a petition that is procedurally inappropriate and without merit on several grounds,” said Robert Rolfe, an attorney with Hunton Andrews Kurth who is representing Stoney. “The Defendants will respond in due course to raise those deficiencies.”
The new filing states the anonymous plaintiff is “a descendant of U.S. war veterans who fought on both sides of the Civil War.” The city’s statues, the filing states, “hold sentimental, familial and historical value to the petitioner.”
It names Stoney and all nine members of the City Council as defendants.
After voting earlier this month to remove the statues permanently, the council is holding a 30-day offering period for them, as required under state law. The body could vote on a relocation plan for each statue as early as next month.
Brown, the interim city attorney, said his office had received a copy of the new filing, but he would not comment on pending litigation.
No hearing had been scheduled as of Tuesday.
