Another Virginia child under the age of 20 dies from COVID, first in Eastern region

Weeks before students are slated to return to in-person learning, the Virginia Department of Health announced that another child under the age of 20 has died from the coronavirus. The death is the first in the Eastern region among children.

The VDH said the agency will not disclose further information out of respect for the patient's family.

Thursday's data shows there were two deaths reported in the Eastern region in Accomack and Norfolk. Both were classified as "female" but specifics on age group - and whether they were vaccine eligible - hadn't been updated by time of publication.

Eight people under the age of 20 in Virginia have died since the start of the pandemic, which is less than 1% of total deaths. Six were in the 10-to-19 age group. Two of those six resided in Henrico and Chesterfield.