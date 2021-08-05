Another Virginia child under the age of 20 dies from COVID, first in Eastern region

Weeks before students are slated to return to in-person learning, the Virginia Department of Health announced that another child under the age of 20 has died from the coronavirus. The death is the first in the Eastern region among children.
The VDH said the agency will not disclose further information out of respect for the patient's family.
Thursday's data shows there were two deaths reported in the Eastern region in Accomack and Norfolk. Both were classified as "female" but specifics on age group - and whether they were vaccine eligible - hadn't been updated by time of publication.
Eight people under the age of 20 in Virginia have died since the start of the pandemic, which is less than 1% of total deaths. Six were in the 10-to-19 age group. Two of those six resided in Henrico and Chesterfield.
Among children, the risk of death from the virus remains extremely low but it's not nonexistent. And as states report a spike in cases, the American Academy of Pediatrics - which urged K-12 schools to mandate masks indoors regardless of vaccination status in July - reported nearly 72,000 children infected in the past week, a figure 8.5 times higher than the ones recorded at the end of June.
Kids, even if they don't experience severe illness, can transmit the virus.
Thursday's news comes a day after VDH's Central Region announced an increase in outbreaks at childcare facilities and summer camps, totaling 20 since July 1. In the same timeframe last year, VDH had recorded only one.
Of the cases tied to the outbreaks, 95% were unvaccinated.
“COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver in a statement. "The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over."
Oliver noted the threat the hyper-transmissible delta variant poses to ongoing spread, adding that while Virginia has made progress against the virus, "a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”
The VDH's release advised wearing masks in indoor public setting even if fully vaccinated, but as of Thursday, a growing number of school systems have made face coverings optional. The only public schools in the Richmond area that have made masks a requirement headed into the fall are Richmond and Hopewell.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo