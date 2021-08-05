Another Virginian under the age of 20 dies from COVID, first in Eastern region

Weeks before students are slated to return to in-person learning, the Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that another person under age 20 has died from the coronavirus. The death is the first in the Eastern Region among children.
The VDH said the agency will not disclose further information out of respect for the patient’s family, but Thursday’s COVID data on statewide deaths showed there were two deaths reported in the Eastern Region, one each in Accomack County and Norfolk. Both were classified as “female,” but specifics on age group hadn’t been updated by time of publication.
The Virginian-Pilot identified the patient as a Norfolk high school student.
Eight people under the age of 20 in Virginia have died since the start of the pandemic. Six were in the 10-to-19 age group. Two of those six resided in Henrico and Chesterfield counties.
Among children, the risk of death from the virus remains extremely low, but it’s not nonexistent. And as states report a spike in cases, the American Academy of Pediatrics — which urged K-12 schools to mandate masks indoors regardless of vaccination status in July — reported nearly 72,000 children infected in the past week. That figure is 8.5 times higher than the ones recorded at the end of June.
Kids, even if they don’t experience severe illness, can transmit the virus.
Thursday’s news comes a day after the VDH’s Central Region announced an increase in outbreaks at child care facilities and summer camps, totaling 20 since July 1. In the same time frame last year, the VDH had recorded only one.
Of the cases tied to the outbreaks, 95% were unvaccinated.
“COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy,” the state health commissioner, Dr. Norm Oliver, said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.”
Oliver noted the threat the hyper-transmissible delta variant poses to ongoing spread, adding that while Virginia has made progress against the virus, “a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”
The VDH’s release advised wearing masks in indoor public setting even if fully vaccinated. As of Thursday, the only public school systems in the Richmond area that have made masks a requirement headed into the fall were Richmond and Hopewell.
