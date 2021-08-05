Another Virginian under the age of 20 dies from COVID, first in Eastern region

Weeks before students are slated to return to in-person learning, the Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that another person under age 20 has died from the coronavirus. The death is the first in the Eastern Region among children.

The VDH said the agency will not disclose further information out of respect for the patient’s family, but Thursday’s COVID data on statewide deaths showed there were two deaths reported in the Eastern Region, one each in Accomack County and Norfolk. Both were classified as “female,” but specifics on age group hadn’t been updated by time of publication.

The Virginian-Pilot identified the patient as a Norfolk high school student.

Eight people under the age of 20 in Virginia have died since the start of the pandemic. Six were in the 10-to-19 age group. Two of those six resided in Henrico and Chesterfield counties.