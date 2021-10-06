Anthem, UnitedHealthcare, other major insurers are running billions behind in payments to hospitals, doctors

“Demanding that patients be treated outside of the hospital setting, against the advice of the patient’s in-network treating physician, appears to be motivated by a desire to drive up Empire’s profits,” the Greater New York Hospital Association wrote in an April letter to Empire Blue Cross, which is owned by Anthem.

Anthem officials pushed back in a recent letter to AHA, saying the insurer’s changing rules are intended partly to control excessive prices charged by hospitals for specialty drugs and nonemergency surgeries, screenings and diagnostic procedures.

Severe problems with Anthem’s new claims management system surfaced months ago and “persist without meaningful improvement,” AHA said in its letter.

Claims have gotten lost in Anthem’s computers, and in some cases VCU Health has had to print medical records and mail them to get paid, VCU said in its letter. The cash slowdown imposes “an unmanageable disruption that threatens to undermine our financial footing,” VCU said.

Anthem, the largest health insurer in Virginia, runs Blue Cross Blue Shield coverage and provides insurance products to a host of consumers and companies, ranging from large and small employers to Medicaid managed care. The company’s regional headquarters is on Staples Mill Road in Henrico County.