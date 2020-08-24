Apartments with 276 units scheduled to open in Chester

A Charlottesville-based developer expects in coming weeks to see the first residents move into a new apartment community that's being built in Chester.
Cathcart Group is developing the Reserve at Rivington, a 276-apartment project at the intersection of Rivington Drive and Edenshire Road that's expected to open this fall.
Todd Dofflemyer, the chief executive officer of Cathcart Group, said that the new apartment community is in a prime location that's within minutes drive of Route 288 and Interstate 95 and that the site provides quick access to downtown Richmond.
Although it's close to major thoroughfares, Dofflemyer said the new community is located on a site that's off Iron Bridge Road and surrounded by a trees in a "park-like setting."
"Unlike other apartment community locations that are built next to a busy interstate or noisy shopping area, we offer seclusion, privacy and convenience," Dofflemyer said in an email.
The apartments, which will be housed in eight buildings that are three stories high, are being built on a 21-acre parcel.
The apartments will be one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents starting at $1,255 for a one-bedroom and rising to a maximum of $1,715 for a two-bedroom with a den, Dofflemyer said. Garages are available for $125 a month. The apartments will have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, as well as washers and dryers.
Plans for the community include a 6,800-square-foot clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, a wide-screen movie theater with two-dozen seats as well as a saltwater pool next to the clubhouse.
"Chester has been known as a bedroom community to Richmond, and while the growth in the region is bringing people to the area, many desire to live in a quiet location, which is what we are offering," Dofflemyer said.
