Apartments with 276 units scheduled to open in Chester

A Charlottesville-based developer expects in coming weeks to see the first residents move into a new apartment community that's being built in Chester.

Cathcart Group is developing the Reserve at Rivington, a 276-apartment project at the intersection of Rivington Drive and Edenshire Road that's expected to open this fall.

Todd Dofflemyer, the chief executive officer of Cathcart Group, said that the new apartment community is in a prime location that's within minutes drive of Route 288 and Interstate 95 and that the site provides quick access to downtown Richmond.

Although it's close to major thoroughfares, Dofflemyer said the new community is located on a site that's off Iron Bridge Road and surrounded by a trees in a "park-like setting."

"Unlike other apartment community locations that are built next to a busy interstate or noisy shopping area, we offer seclusion, privacy and convenience," Dofflemyer said in an email.

The apartments, which will be housed in eight buildings that are three stories high, are being built on a 21-acre parcel.