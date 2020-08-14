Area schools are already dealing with positive COVID tests in their buildings. What will happen when schools reopen next month?

Before Henrico Schools announced the temporary closure of Varina High School this week because of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 there, school officials warned several employees and student families that they may have been exposed to the disease at three other schools.

School officials directed them to self-quarantine or take precaution, but the division did not inform the general public or the communities of J.R. Tucker High School and Tuckahoe Middle School when employees at each school tested positive. It also did not notify teachers and families at Ratcliffe Elementary School after directing an employee there to self-quarantine after a suspected exposure to the disease in the community.

With Richmond area-schools set to begin the academic year next month, recent exposures are testing how local divisions will disclose COVID-19 case information to school communities and the broader public.

"Communications will be made on a case-by-case basis and depend on facts that will likely vary from one unique situation to the next," said Henrico Schools spokesman Andy Jenks. "As school resumes we certainly intend to be very open with our messaging and do everything appropriate to keep our communities informed."