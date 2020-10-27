Armstrong Renaissance Community officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

“When we began this, the need for quality, affordable housing was and continues to be of paramount importance,” Newbille said. “Even more so in the context of this pandemic, we have come to understand even more how critical housing is, and quality, affordable housing.”

She said Armstrong will respond to the need, but that they aren’t done yet. She praised the collaboration the project took and told the crowd this is what happens when everyone has the same vision.

Olds took the stage to talk about timing and choice.

The lifelong Creighton resident knows the conditions with which the people there have had to deal with.

“Think about what has been done when this property gave some of us the opportunity to get out," she said. “To mind the peace and the comfort of a safe home that I could afford, a place where I'm connected with different people, so my children could be educated in all walks of life, and not just one.”

“Thank you for the cake," she said. "Can’t wait for the icing.”