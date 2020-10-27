Armstrong Renaissance Community officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

Marilyn Olds said she's seen the good and bad of Creighton Court. But Tuesday was about hope.
As the president of the Creighton Court Resident Tenant Council, Olds took the stage to speak to a socially distanced crowd during a ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling the new housing community Armstrong Renaissance, around her stood 105 buildings, all completed last fall as a part of the city’s revitalization efforts that began years ago.
They’re single family homes, they’re apartments, they’re mixed income. They’re the start of something new Olds, who knows the importance of environment when it comes to housing, has been fighting for.
“You can kind of break that up, that mold, that congestion -- break up the congestion in public housing, and give people the opportunity to live in environments with mixed cultures, mixed income, mixed education,” she said. “They come together as a whole to make the whole community healthy. Everybody has something to add to the pot.”
The new development marks the first phase, 1A and 1B, of the Armstrong Renaissance Project, according to Juan Powell, vice president of real estate development with the Community Builders.
Powell said the project was a result of the dedication and commitment of many with the city, Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority, finance agencies and the community.
The majority of the buildings are affordable housing, Powell said.
Creighton’s revitalization started in 2016 under former mayor Dwight C. Jones. Jones set the project into motion in 2013 with a goal of replacing the 504-unit community with mixed income housing.
The new housing community sits on the grounds of former Armstrong High School. What was originally dirt is now structures of all sizes and styles that cut the overcast Tuesday sky in layers.
Armstrong alumni attended the event Tuesday, along with Creighton residents and Mayor Levar Stoney.
“The city entered into this project with ambitious goals: support the development of a mixed income community, to meet sustainable housing needs in the East End and to deconcentrate poverty,” Stoney said. “Today, I can proudly say that Armstrong Renaissance is a community of opportunity and a model for affordable housing development in our city moving forward.”
Richmond City Council president Cynthia Newbille, who’s helped lead efforts, emphasized choice for public housing community families.
“When we began this, the need for quality, affordable housing was and continues to be of paramount importance,” Newbille said. “Even more so in the context of this pandemic, we have come to understand even more how critical housing is, and quality, affordable housing.”
She said Armstrong will respond to the need, but that they aren’t done yet. She praised the collaboration the project took and told the crowd this is what happens when everyone has the same vision.
Olds took the stage to talk about timing and choice.
The lifelong Creighton resident knows the conditions with which the people there have had to deal with.
“Think about what has been done when this property gave some of us the opportunity to get out," she said. “To mind the peace and the comfort of a safe home that I could afford, a place where I'm connected with different people, so my children could be educated in all walks of life, and not just one.”
“Thank you for the cake," she said. "Can’t wait for the icing.”
