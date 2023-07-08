Artist Jake Van Yahres will tell you he’s not an avid tennis player, but it’s safe to say he’s made his mark on the court.

A drill, tennis balls and some paint were all it took for Van Yahres to create a mural of the legendary tennis player and Richmond-native Arthur Ashe.

Ashe grew up in the 1950s and ‘60s practicing his tennis skills on neighborhood courts across Richmond before he went on to become the first – and only – male African American player to win the U.S. Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon singles titles. Before retiring in 1980 Ashe also became the first African American player to rank No. 1 in the world and be inducted into the international Tennis Hall of Fame.

Ashe, who died of AIDS in 1993, was also known for his efforts off the court including advocating for racial equality and raising awareness for HIV and AIDS, even founding the Arthur Ashe Foundation for the Defeat of AIDS.

Now on what would have been Ashe’s 80th birthday on July 10, community members have embraced the mural as a welcomed addition to the many dedications to the tennis legend across Richmond.

Ashe’s nephew, David Harris, said he appreciates the mural not just for its creative expression but also the chance it offers for people to reflect on his uncle’s legacy.

“It’s wonderful that an artist found a way to showcase their interpretation of him, that’s important because we can tell a lot of history from art,” said Harris, who is actively involved with the Richmond tennis community through teaching and organizing events. “I hope people will take an opportunity to explore his life and learn the history of what he accomplished and the things that he did.”

JP LaFors, president of the Richmond Tennis Association, agreed with Harris and emphasized how the artwork will help bolster bonds within the community.

“I believe people may see the mural as a thoughtful invitation to come together and build a community of greatness that has strong bonds, empowers youth and encourages health and fitness through tennis,” LaFors said. “Battery Park is such a big and rich part of Richmond’s deep tennis history. It’s a perfect location for the mural and adds to the legacy of him and the game and how it can transcend sport in RVA to build our community.”

But the mural was not a singular effort as Van Yahres worked with several students from the Mural MOBB, which is an art program run by Richmond Parks and Recreation that pays students to work on murals with artists.

“It’s a really awesome program – something I would have done in high school – and all the kids I’ve worked with have been great,” Van Yahres said. “For me it’s cool to give them new ideas and outlets because some of them said they didn’t know you could do a mural on a court or paint with tennis balls.”

Inspiration to paint Arthur Ashe struck Van Yahres last summer when he noticed an empty wall on the tennis courts in Battery Park after completing a mural of Michael Jordan with students from the MOBB program.

“I saw the wall when I thought ‘man I would love to do a mural on that wall someday,’” Van Yahres said. “Then I learned Arthur Ashe had played around here so that really started the process to create a mural of him.”

Upon closer inspection of the wall Van Yahres said he noticed old markings of tennis ball markings and discovered his muse for the mural’s medium.

After several rounds of trial-and-error, Van Yahres decided inserting a drill into the tennis balls and dipping them in paint to then print the wall would be the most effective way for him and students of the MOBB program to create the mural.

The mural depicts Ashe mid-stroke gracefully reaching his racket back with his right hand and pointing with his left hand at what looks like a tennis ball flying through the air. But when viewing it up close, it becomes clear the tennis ball is actually Van Yahres’ and the MOBB program’s signature and in the lower right corner is a note that reads “painted with tennis balls.”

“A lot of people don't know it's made out of tennis balls so I hope when people see that they have a new appreciation for what art can be,” Van Yahres said. “Perhaps people have never seen a technique like this – I hadn't – so hopefully it excites them for more art in the city.”

Van Yahres said he is already planning another sports-related mural in the city and hopes to work with Mural MOBB again.

Harris, LaFors and Van Yahres agreed they believe Richmond residents and tennis players will feel a sense of pride when they see it and remember Ashe’s contributions to his community.

“I hope people will see it, remember what he did and build upon that because there are still lots of opportunities to grow our culture and lead by example," Harris said.

