Artisans, customers find community at Hardywood West Creek for Small Business Saturday

A banker by day, Catherine Coniglio began to turn her hobby into a business last year after paintings began piling up in her apartment.

She had always dabbled, but when she began spending more time at home during the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Coniglio began to nurture her skill.

That led her to Hardywood’s West Creek location for the second annual Small Business Saturday Artisan Market, where she was joined by fellow artisans, both new and seasoned.

More than gathering in real life, Coniglio said she found a sense of community on social media — including Instagram, YouTube and TikTok — where she also learned new techniques and honed her skills.

“This whole thing started as a COVID hobby to keep my hands and mind busy while we were all quarantining,” Coniglio said. “Then, I started seeing people sharing work on TikTok, and I started connecting with other local artists, and I wanted to participate myself.”

For the Gemini Collaborative, one of more than 20 other artisans who gathered at the event to display their goods, the circumstances surrounding the pandemic provided their motivation.

Though different ages, sisters Dawn, Dana and Jamie Clough share the same astrological sign.

“It was a lot of birthdays close together growing up,” Dawn said.

Shortly before the pandemic, Jamie had to step back from her career to care for her daughter, who she said was undergoing some health problems. Then, people began quarantining in the early days of the pandemic. This was when the sisters decided they could turn their artisan hobbies into a small business.

“We’ve always kind of tinkered and done different things,” Dawn said. “With the pandemic, we just kind of decided that life can change very quickly, so it was time to start changing with it.”

So, the crafty sisters decided to compile their various skills to create soaps, candles and perfumes. Dana even built the carved wood display table for their products that could have passed for an elven set piece on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Rings of Power” streaming series.

Dana laughed as she recalled a childhood memory: For Christmas, Jamie requested a soldering iron “so that she could make jewelry.”

The Small Business Saturday event was Gemini Collective’s first time working a holiday event, but they’ve previously set up tables at the Lakeside Farmers’ Market in Henrico County.

Hardywood’s Small Business Saturday Artisan Market is one of many national events to celebrate and drive sales for small businesses. Founded by American Express in 2010 and cosponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Small Business Saturday was created to celebrate and drive patronage to small businesses around the country. SBA’s website also provides free marketing materials for small business owners, including sample posters and social media resources.

According to a survey commissioned by American Express, consumers spent about $23 billion nationwide during last year’s Small Business Saturday.

Area resident Terry Bittenbender said she and her husband were excited to drop by the event at Hardywood to support small local businesses.

“I am a desert when it comes to this type of creativity, so I appreciate and support the people who are creative,” Bittenbender said.