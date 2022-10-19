As catalytic converter thefts rise in the Richmond area, local police promote new deterrence measure

As the number of catalytic converter thefts continues to rise across the region, local law enforcement officials gathered Wednesday to promote a new effort to deter would-be thieves.

The initiative encourages area residents to have their converters etched with their vehicle's identification number, and then spray-painted with high-temperature paint that identifies by color the locality where their vehicle is registered.

Police believe marking converters overtly will help deter thefts and alert scrapyards and recycling businesses that they may have been stolen.

As part of Operation Catalytic Converter Crackdown, local police have teamed with Midas Muffler of Richmond to assist vehicle owners in etching and painting their converters free of charge.

Midas is hosting converter marking events at five of its shops in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Colonial Heights on three Sundays: Nov. 13; Dec. 11; and Jan. 8.

Area police hosting a press conference Wednesday noted that catalytic converter thefts this year have already surpassed last year's figures. Richmond reported 566 thefts during the first nine months of this year, surpassing the 559 reported for all of 2021. Thefts in Henrico rose from 504 to 683 during the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period last year.

"We encourage all community members to take active steps to avoid becoming a victim," said Henrico officer Doug Smart.

In Chesterfield, police said they've taken reports on 304 thefts through Oct. 19, surpassing the 297 thefts for all of 2021. Just five years ago, only 6 converter thefts were reported in Chesterfield.

Hanover authorities reported 97 thefts as of Wednesday, compared to 108 for all of last year.

Bill Woolf, a spokesman for the National Insurance Crime Bureau, a non-profit agency that works on insurance fraud, said catalytic converter thefts are hitting the insurance industry hard.

"Whether you have your catalytic converter stolen, or somebody else does, it's still going to affect you because your insurance premiums are going to be affected by that," Woolf said. "So we're asking the community to get involved and have their catalytic converter etched. Because the more that are etched, the less possibility these will be stolen. It would be a great deterrent for thieves. Take that away from them."

If a marked converter is stolen and taken to a salvage yard by the thief, the salvage company will see the paint and the vehicle identification number, Woolf said.

"And hopefully then, they will call the local police with [information about] who brought this catalytic converter in, and also not accept it," he added. "If they don't accept it, there's no way to make any money. So therefore, [the thief will ask himself], why am I going to steal something if I can't sell it?"

The converters are high-theft targets because they contain precious metals that have skyrocketed in value in recent years. Replacing a converter can cost between $945 and $2,500, said Richmond police Capt. Faith Flippo.

Flippo said local police have a good chance of catching thieves "red-handed" if a marked converter is taken to a metal or salvage yard, "or the culprit is stopped by police in any surrounding jurisdiction."

Vehicles manufactured between 2000 and 2008 are targeted more than newer vehicles, police said. The thefts most frequently occur at daycare centers, churches and in commercial parking lots, as well as at automotive dealers and vehicle repair shops. They also are stolen from vehicles in apartment complexes and residential neighborhoods.

Residents seeking to have their converters marked by participating Midas shops between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 13, Dec. 11 and Jan. 8 must register to reserve a time and location. This can be done at: https://converter.midasofrichmond.com.

"My leadership team and I knew right away that it was the right thing to do," Mark Smith, owner of Midas Richmond, said of the partnership with local police in marking converters. "We replace converters every day, and we got all the law enforcement officers here ready to help you out. That's the power of us."

Authorities said vehicle owners could mark their converters on their own by using a similar method — using heat spray paint and a stencil — but advised caution or first consulting with a mechanic.