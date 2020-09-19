As city commits additional $1 million for emergency childcare program, Stoney asks school system to take more responsibility

As hundreds of Richmond families that report needing childcare struggle with virtual school schedules, city School Board members say Mayor Levar Stoney is shifting the responsibility for the city's emergency childcare program onto the school system.
Stoney initially proposed the program last month after the School Board voted to keep schools closed this semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program currently serves 100 students across two churches, but 500 slots across five city schools are still unavailable two weeks into the school year.
School Board members ultimately agreed to open some school buildings to house programs at Stoney's request last month, but that was predicated on the city helping to administer the program. The city instead declined to sign an agreement with the School Board, and Stoney this week asked the school division to enter directly into agreements with three community organizations.
He also offered an additional $1 million of the city's federal coronavirus relief aid toward the program, on top of $3 million already committed, hoping to create more slots at other churches and childcare centers.
"I though it was premature to vote on an agreement, especially now when the health of everyone is really the number one concern," said Kenya Gibson, who abstained from voting last month to allow the use of the schools because she felt not enough information was available at the time."... I didn't expect to be told that the city's role was limited to selecting partners, leaving the school district and non-profits with all the liability."
At the request of the city, the School Board last month agreed to let the city use Huguenot High School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, and Linwood Holton, Miles Jones and Blackwell elementary schools for the program.
"In essence, we’d be taking on a more active role in the oversight and administration of these centers in that we’d be the direct partner," Superintendent Jason Kamras said of the mayor's request, during a School Board meeting last Monday. "It changes the dynamic a bit."
Scott Barlow, who represents the city's 2nd District on the School Board, said he thought the use of the schools would be the extent of the school division's involvement.
"I’m a little perplexed and frustrated," said Barlow, who also abstained from the vote allowing the use of the schools for the program. “I did expect the city to take a bigger role here ... it kind of got pushed to us and now we have to figure out how we’re going to move forward."
The mayor's administration proposed the program last month anticipating that parents who are essential workers would struggle to make sure their children are watched and cared for during the school day. About 900 respondents to a city survey in recent weeks said they were still unsure of their childcare plans for the upcoming school year.
Knowing that many families would find it hard to pay unexpected childcare costs this year, Stoney and the school division committed to having two-thirds of the slots provided at no charge for families who qualify for Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits.
The program otherwise will cost $33 per week, with financial assistance plans available.
While the school division waits to finalize its agreements, possibly as soon as Monday, when the School Board meets again, the city already has started working with the YMCA of Greater Richmond to operate childcare centers at two churches, Battery Park Christian Church and Movement Church in the city's West End.
The YMCA as well as the Peter Paul Development Center and Richmond Behavioral Health Authority are expected to partner with the school division for the program in the five schools.
Stoney said it should not be difficult for the school division to approve the agreements with the organizations, as the division already partners with community organizations for after-school care programs.
"We don't want to reinvent the wheel. I think that creates more of a hold up," Stoney said. "We have a model that works."
While the mayor says there would be no liability for the school division, several board members said they were disappointed with the mayor's administration for not signing their proposed agreement.
Jonnell Lilly, the School Board's legal counsel, said the city declined to sign the board's proposed memorandum of understanding over liability concerns. Haskell Brown, the city's attorney, declined to comment.
Lilly said she could shield the school division from legal liability under the agreements with the community organizations, but some remain concerned.
"It feels like we’ve been hoodwinked and bamboozled," Felicia Cosby, the 6th District representative on the School Board, said during last Monday's board meeting. "That’s what this all boils down to – who takes the most liability for this."
Jim Nolan, a spokesman for the mayor, did not say whether the city declined to sign the agreement the School Board proposed over liability concerns.
"The city attorney has suggested we structure the child care agreements the same way we do for after-school care," he said. "Since this is new, the legal process is something that is being worked out, but no one involved is going to let these adult challenges keep us from meeting the needs of our children."
Stoney and Kamras said they hope to have the programs up and running in school buildings within two to three weeks.
