As city commits additional $1 million for emergency childcare program, Stoney asks school system to take more responsibility

At the request of the city, the School Board last month agreed to let the city use Huguenot High School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, and Linwood Holton, Miles Jones and Blackwell elementary schools for the program.

"In essence, we’d be taking on a more active role in the oversight and administration of these centers in that we’d be the direct partner," Superintendent Jason Kamras said of the mayor's request, during a School Board meeting last Monday. "It changes the dynamic a bit."

Scott Barlow, who represents the city's 2nd District on the School Board, said he thought the use of the schools would be the extent of the school division's involvement.

"I’m a little perplexed and frustrated," said Barlow, who also abstained from the vote allowing the use of the schools for the program. “I did expect the city to take a bigger role here ... it kind of got pushed to us and now we have to figure out how we’re going to move forward."

The mayor's administration proposed the program last month anticipating that parents who are essential workers would struggle to make sure their children are watched and cared for during the school day. About 900 respondents to a city survey in recent weeks said they were still unsure of their childcare plans for the upcoming school year.