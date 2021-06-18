As COVID cases slow in Virginia, some immigrants grapple with having family in countries facing a surge

With Pakistan cutting down the number of flights coming in, and his most recent plane ride canceled a few weeks ago, that’s the closest he can get to being there for them - one year since his dad died last May.

Raja suspects his father contracted the virus, but COVID tests were so scarce at the time that they’ll never know for sure what killed him.

“People did not want to get tested either, because it was hard for them to go through the process. At one point, they were saying that people who are positive were quarantined as a family. … they would take the whole family,” he said. “That part of the world, they don’t have much resources. No family can sit on the side and do that.”

His brothers continue sending him daily messages asking about the different vaccines and what their options are, whether certain activities are safe and how to verify information. Raja spends his days combing through the internet, hoping to find the resources they need in a country he doesn’t live in. Working full-time in a hospital doesn’t make the ability to answer easy.

“It’s frustrating being in two different places, not able to have time to do your best to help them out,” he said. “It’s an arduous process.”

But the peach tree blooming outside Raja’s house - the one his dad loved to look at when he visited and asked about over FaceTime - reminds him a better tomorrow is ahead, even if his father won’t be there to see it.