As COVID cases surge, a South Richmond clinic provides a safety net for the Black and Latino residents that depend on it most

Regardless of immigration status. Regardless of ability to pay.

Though like free and charitable clinics nationwide, CrossOver is balancing an issue exacerbated by the pandemic: volunteer and funding shortages.

The clinic is operating at a 15% reduction of volunteers, the almost 400-person backbone of the South Side and Henrico clinic operations who are nurses, interpreters, dentists and OBGYNs. Some left due to being high risk, above the age of 65 or college students who were sent home. Others chose to retire.

CEO Julie Bilodeau doesn’t blame them. They have families, too, she said, and the emotional exhaustion healthcare workers are facing in an unending pandemic has taken its toll.

The loss has left the clinic and its staff strained as they pivot to increase an already limited capacity. They don't want to turn people in need away.

“We all thought it was going to be a month or two. We all thought, ‘Oh, we can do this for a month. We can do this,” Bilodeau said. “Now it’s like, ‘How are we going to regain that capacity post-COVID?’ Man, that’s the toughest thing for us.”

But they're not giving up.