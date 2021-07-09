As Delta variant spreads in Virginia, nearly every recent COVID case and death is among unvaccinated people

Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said in a Richmond media briefing last month that the majority of variant cases are not travel related. With coverage gaps continuing across the state, Avula said unvaccinated people are most likely to contract the strain.

"This is not over," Avula said. "We fully expect there to be another surge in disease later in the summer or early fall."

The Delta variant has been predicted to become the dominant strain for months, but VDH spokesperson Logan Anderson said it's "known to spread much more easily from person to person than other variants of the virus that we have seen."

"Because we have relatively high vaccination rates in most parts of the state, the surge we are expecting in the fall and winter is unlikely to be anywhere near as devastating as this past year, as all indicators point to very high effectiveness of our vaccines," Anderson said. "Even against the variants."

While Anderson added that fully vaccinated people are "highly unlikely" to become infected or transmit the virus - variant or no variant - the agency isn't planning to disclose the vaccination status of people who test positive for a COVID strain.