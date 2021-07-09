As Delta variant spreads in Virginia, nearly every recent COVID case and death is among unvaccinated people

More than 9 out of every 10 Virginians infected, hospitalized or killed by COVID-19 in the past six months were not fully vaccinated.
The pattern was sustained in June, when the average number of vaccines administered per day dipped below 20,000 and almost a quarter of positive testing samples sequenced by the state lab was found to be caused by the Delta variant - a coronavirus strain that's torn through the least vaccinated states in the U.S.
On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that 88 total infections are linked to it. Last month, the state had identified only 48.
While this is 3% of the 3,052 total cases associated with variants of concern, Virginia's sequencing lab is seeing an increased percentage of positive testing samples caused by Delta.
Dena Potter, director of communications at the Department of General Services, the agency that oversees Virginia's sequencing lab said between June 20 and June 29, almost 70% of the 23 samples tested were classified as Delta.
Between June 28 and 29, seven of the 8 samples collected were the Delta variant. More are expected to come in, but Potter said this is likely not representative of the population since DGS doesn't test every positive test and prioritizes those tied to outbreaks, reinfections, suspicious cases and vaccine breakthroughs.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said in a Richmond media briefing last month that the majority of variant cases are not travel related. With coverage gaps continuing across the state, Avula said unvaccinated people are most likely to contract the strain.
"This is not over," Avula said. "We fully expect there to be another surge in disease later in the summer or early fall."
The Delta variant has been predicted to become the dominant strain for months, but VDH spokesperson Logan Anderson said it's "known to spread much more easily from person to person than other variants of the virus that we have seen."
"Because we have relatively high vaccination rates in most parts of the state, the surge we are expecting in the fall and winter is unlikely to be anywhere near as devastating as this past year, as all indicators point to very high effectiveness of our vaccines," Anderson said. "Even against the variants."
While Anderson added that fully vaccinated people are "highly unlikely" to become infected or transmit the virus - variant or no variant - the agency isn't planning to disclose the vaccination status of people who test positive for a COVID strain.
The data available on the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths among fully vaccinated people in Virginia shows that these instances - called "breakthroughs" - are exceedingly rare.
Though fears of the most contagious variant breaking down the vaccine's efficiency prompted Pfizer and BioNTech to announce plans on Thursday to test an additional booster shot to fortify the immunization response.
However, federal agencies such as the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration contradicted the pharmaceutical companies in a joint statement Thursday evening, saying "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster at this time."
People at higher risk of a breakthrough infection are those with an immunocompromised system or who are extensively exposed to a person with the virus. The CDC continues to advise the wearing of masks on public transportation and in airports and health care settings.
There have been 1,063 breakthrough infections reported since Jan. 21 - which is 0.024% of the more than 4.4 million Virginians who are fully vaccinated - 71 hospitalizations and 17 deaths, which accounts for 0.7% of the 2,446 people who died in the same timeframe.
In June, the percentage of breakthrough cases has continued to drop.
But the number of people getting tested for COVID in Virginia has dropped to its lowest levels since last May, averaging 7,410 diagnostic tests per week. After reaching an all-time low positivity rate of 1.3% at the end of June, the state's percentage has slightly jumped to 2%.
While the positivity rate is below figures reported in March 2020, it marks the longest sustained increase in four months.
Statewide, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association dashboard tracking COVID hospitalizations is also reporting an uptick in hospitalizations - increasing from 211 on Tuesday to 257 on Friday.
The figure remains far lower than the 7-day average last July when at least 861 people were hospitalized with the virus on any given day and more than 200 of those were in an intensive care unit.
And overall, hospitalizations are still declining. A month ago, Virginia was averaging 446 in the span of a week.
But, the majority of states across the country - including Virginia - are seeing an increase in infections after months of decline, according to a New York Times analysis of case counts.
A weekly update from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which has tracked COVID trends throughout the pandemic, reported on Friday that nine health districts are in slow growth trajectories. One is Henrico. Another is Chickahominy, which includes Hanover County.
Both localities have almost 70% of its adult population vaccinated with at least one dose.
The one health district that is surging is Crater, which includes Petersburg, Hopewell and Emporia - areas with high poverty rates that lagged behind cities with major hospital systems at the start of the rollout.
Petersburg is the only locality of the eight in the health district to have at least 50% of its adults partially vaccinated. These percentages are among the lowest in the state.
UVA researchers acknowledged the risk the Delta variant poses for unvaccinated residents and areas with lower vaccination rates, but noted the projected bump in cases in the next few weeks remains minimal.
"However, vaccination rates are still below herd immunity levels, many Virginians are returning to normal and the Delta variant is beginning [to] spread in Virginia," the report read. "To lessen the projected peak, we must give vaccines time to have an impact."
VDH advises unvaccinated residents to follow public health recommendations and wear a mask, social distance, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas and wash their hands.
