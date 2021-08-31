As drug overdoses spike in Virginia, vigil at McShin campus remembers those who died

Dixie Lewis overdosed three times in one week before she entered a rehabilitation program.
She thrived in a recovery program with the McShin Foundation for more than a year before her younger sister, Savannah Sprecher, died of an overdose in April 2020.
"I was the one who always overdosed. I always thought it was going to be me - not her," Lewis said Tuesday night at a vigil in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. "As bad as I didn't want to do this today, I'm grateful because I have a voice for my sister and other people who have passed away due to the disease of addiction."
Sprecher was one of the 2,308 people in Virginia who died of an overdose last year, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
In an interview after the vigil at the McShin campus in Henrico County, Lewis, 27, said she and her sister often squabbled as siblings do, yet they shared a close bond. She said they both enjoyed alternative rock bands like Nirvana and watching makeup and beauty routine videos on YouTube. They would try to avoid spending too much time together to give each other space but had a standing weekly sushi date, she said.
"She was so smart. I always called her a genius. She was wise beyond her years," Lewis said of her sister, who was 24 when she died. "She was also a smartass. She loved animals. She was funny. And so gorgeous."
Fatal overdoses in Virginia rose more than 40% last year compared with 2019. And figures from the first three months of 2021 show another 17% spike on top of last year’s record numbers.
Richmond is the overdose capital of Virginia. It has recorded the most drug deaths in Virginia each year since 2018. Last year, it had nearly 75% more overdoses than the locality with the second-highest total, Fairfax County.
Ruth Morrison, policy director for the Richmond City Health Department, said the opioid overdose crisis has been exacerbated over the past 18 months.
"Certainly the the opioid crisis was acute and real before the COVID-19 pandemic," Morrison said. "As best we understand it, the stress and strain of prolonged quarantine, job losses, and the fear and anxiety around COVID ... were contributors perhaps to the escalating rates of fatal and nonfatal overdoses."
In the Richmond area, including the counties of Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover, the spike was in line with state figures at about 40%. And after the first three months of 2021, it’s on pace for another 35% increase this year.
Speaking Tuesday at Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's weekly news conference, Morrison noted that recently announced plans for COVID-19 vaccine hubs in the area also will include other health resources, including for people struggling with substance use disorder.
When asked what else is being done to help reduce addiction and prevent more overdose deaths, Morrison said new funding has been used to train and certify more peer recovery specialists to implement and develop a more comprehensive and hands-on approach to tackle the crisis.
"Those peer recovery specialists are able to focus all of their time, being in the community networking and navigating folks to supportive care, whether that is inpatient or outpatient detox services or mental and behavioral health services," Morrison said. "Many of them either have personal experience with addiction, whether it is as being former drug users, or their family members or close friends."
At Tuesday's vigil, other who spoke also shared stories about losing their loved ones who struggled with addiction.
After a series of brief speeches from local elected officials and political candidates, a poetry reading and an acoustic guitar performance of the song "My Friends" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the audience of about 75 held up plastic candles in the dimmed chapel and called out the names of the loved ones who have died of overdose.
