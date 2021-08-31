As drug overdoses spike in Virginia, vigil at McShin campus remembers those who died

Dixie Lewis overdosed three times in one week before she entered a rehabilitation program.

She thrived in a recovery program with the McShin Foundation for more than a year before her younger sister, Savannah Sprecher, died of an overdose in April 2020.

"I was the one who always overdosed. I always thought it was going to be me - not her," Lewis said Tuesday night at a vigil in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. "As bad as I didn't want to do this today, I'm grateful because I have a voice for my sister and other people who have passed away due to the disease of addiction."

Sprecher was one of the 2,308 people in Virginia who died of an overdose last year, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

In an interview after the vigil at the McShin campus in Henrico County, Lewis, 27, said she and her sister often squabbled as siblings do, yet they shared a close bond. She said they both enjoyed alternative rock bands like Nirvana and watching makeup and beauty routine videos on YouTube. They would try to avoid spending too much time together to give each other space but had a standing weekly sushi date, she said.