As faculty call for the rector's resignation, UR board of trustees promises fresh start to renaming buildings

“It feels like an empty gesture,” Kayla Corbin, a 21-year-old UR senior who is Black, said Wednesday. “We want the university to explicitly commit to recognize us.”

Corbin held a megaphone in her hand, leading about 300 Richmond students, dressed in Black, around the south end of campus.

“No justice, no peace, no racist trustees,” the students chanted.

Kristen Starks, a 20-year-old junior biology major who is Black, said after the protest that there are many students, faculty and staff who make Black students feel welcome. But at an institutional level, UR isn’t completely compatible with the well-being and inclusion of Black students. How welcome she feels at UR depends on the place and the situation, she said.

There are about 4,000 students at UR, and 6% identify as Black, according to the school.

The Black Student Coalition originally made three demands of the board: that it change the names of Ryland Hall and Mitchell-Freeman Hall; that it allow students to designate one class as pass/fail; and that it subsidize off-campus counseling for Black students. The faculty agreed to let students convert one class from a traditional A to F grading model to pass/fail, noting the hardships of the semester.