As Henrico nears return to learn decision, teachers are uncertain about returning

Uncertainty lingered Thursday as Henrico school officials heard their most detailed briefing to date on COVID-19 spread ahead of an Oct. 22 decision on whether to bring more students into classrooms.
The Central Virginia region is at what health experts deem a moderate burden for transmission of the virus, which has claimed 220 lives and infected at least 5,659 people in Henrico, state data shows. Many teachers are afraid.
A dozen showed up to the school system’s health committee Thursday in red shirts to oppose expanding in-person learning.
“I don’t think that the county has done due diligence as far as preparations. They say that they have, and I’m sure that they think that they have,” said Ryan Burgess, a teacher of more than 18 years who is currently stationed at Highland Springs High School.
Burgess said she has medical conditions and would resign if directed to return to a classroom. Richmond Public Schools is staying virtual through at least 2021. Hanover welcomed students back last month. Chesterfield is returning students to classroom in waves.
Henrico has allowed select students back and is preparing to ramp, but the decision is not easy. The system issued a survey this month to families and teachers about returning to schools. Teachers were asked if they’d consider resigning, taking leave, or seek accommodations due to medical reasons if the instructional model changes.
Those options are covered under the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act for eligible teachers. Burgess was recorded recently making comments about an attempt to "skew" the data by checking all of the options provided, an act she said she regrets.
"I was not being serious at all," she said. "I think I was just frustrated with the survey... I was just talking, not really meaning what I was saying."
According to NBC 12, Superintendent Amy Cashwell sent a letter to the Henrico Education Association expressing her disappointment in the comments.
“I am in a place where I can financially survive,” Burgess said in an interview Thursday. “As far as missing out on my career and missing my students, and my subject matter and having to try to rebuild a different career is very stress inducing.”
She said she sent a Freedom of Information Act request to the school system to find out more about individual school ventilation system, which the health committee said on Thursday they have updated.
School officials said Henrico has worked to implement HVAC recommendations outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health, and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers, including checking filters and air flushing buildings to reduce potential contaminants.
Board chair Roscoe Cooper asked schools operating chief Lenny Pritchard if there were a way to get a “report card” on each school’s ventilation system; Pritchard said he would have to check.
Right now, the school system is predominately virtual with limited in-person instruction. The system is providing childcare for at least 700 students in partnership with the YMCA, the Henrico Education Foundation, and the Henrico Police Athletic League. No positive cases have been reported in those programs since they launched in school buildings.
Robin Gilbert, the School Health Services Supervisor, said Thursday that the district has been busy preparing for students’ return, ordering plexiglass for individual desks and personal protective equipment for employees such as face shields, masks, and gloves for custodians. The order of PPE is something that Varina District Board member Alicia Atkins said she’s happy to see.
“Prevention has and still is my focal point regarding in-person learning,” she said in a statement. “Every precaution to protect students, staff, and their families must be explored. I’m delighted we’re on the right track in securing PPE for our schools.”
While some teachers and others aren’t comfortable with going back, the district is already facing loud backlash for being virtual. Amy Kenyon, a former Henrico parent whose son used to attend Springfield Elementary, said she pulled her child out of the county school system because he has a learning disability and was struggling to be successful in virtual school.
She said that even if the district were to return in person, her son, William, is happy at his new school, Our Lady of Lord Catholic School, where he attends in person classes.
“It’s all unknown, but are we supposed to stop life and stop our kids’ lives for years? Because [COVID] is not going away,” she said.
