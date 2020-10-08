As Henrico nears return to learn decision, teachers are uncertain about returning

Board chair Roscoe Cooper asked schools operating chief Lenny Pritchard if there were a way to get a “report card” on each school’s ventilation system; Pritchard said he would have to check.

Right now, the school system is predominately virtual with limited in-person instruction. The system is providing childcare for at least 700 students in partnership with the YMCA, the Henrico Education Foundation, and the Henrico Police Athletic League. No positive cases have been reported in those programs since they launched in school buildings.

Robin Gilbert, the School Health Services Supervisor, said Thursday that the district has been busy preparing for students’ return, ordering plexiglass for individual desks and personal protective equipment for employees such as face shields, masks, and gloves for custodians. The order of PPE is something that Varina District Board member Alicia Atkins said she’s happy to see.

“Prevention has and still is my focal point regarding in-person learning,” she said in a statement. “Every precaution to protect students, staff, and their families must be explored. I’m delighted we’re on the right track in securing PPE for our schools.”