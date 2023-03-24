The curtain has come down on the Richmond Nativity Pageant after a century-long run.

As one of its final acts, the pageant’s advisory committee recently has been distributing its treasury to local charities, which included a $9,000 check to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, helping to put the 2022 tally over $350,000.

“It is the end of an era,” said Upton “Charlie” Martin, the committee’s treasurer who has been involved with the pageant for 70 years, twice even portraying “Joseph.”

“It was a great run. Many very historic and good causes have a life span, and ours has come to an end.”

The pageant was first presented in 1924 on the steps of the state Capitol. It was performed annually for many years, except during World War II and occasionally, when it was still held outdoors, because of inclement weather. In the past few years, it has run into other problems, including COVID-19 and the loss of its venues, first at the Carillon in Byrd Park and later at the Scottish Rite Temple.

The pageant also was in need of younger leadership. Last summer, the committee put out a call, seeking organizations or individuals willing to take over management of the pageant.

There were no takers, and the decision was made to disband the organization and disburse the funds in its savings account, Martin said.

The board has donated all of the pageant’s costumes, sets and props to Virginia Repertory Theatre. Committee members have offered historical documents related to the pageant to The Valentine.

Besides the gift to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, the committee made donations to eight other organizations in the Richmond community “that we felt were deserving of support,” Martin said. He declined to identify the organizations or say how much money was involved, other than the $9,000 to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund. The final total for the 2022 Christmas Mother Fund was $357,802.23.

The annual Richmond Christmas Mother Fund is organized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Its origins date to 1935, evolving from the Richmond News Leader’s Empty Stocking Fund and the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Good Fellow Club. The Times-Dispatch sponsors the program and absorbs nearly all its administrative costs.

Martin said the nativity pageant was a family affair for those involved, including his family. When he was a child, participating in the pageant was a three-evening event – one for costume-fitting, one for rehearsal and one for the performance. He recalled riding down what is now Arthur Ashe Boulevard in his family’s car to the Carillon on the days leading up to Christmas.

“The way my parents entertained my sister and me was to have us count how many Christmas trees we saw in the windows as we went along The Boulevard,” he said. “Each day there were more and more.”

Said Martin, “Fond memories.”

PHOTOS: Richmond Nativity Pageant