As pace of vaccinations lags behind supply, Virginia moves to expand eligibility to those 65 and up

Even the the highest number of doses administered in a single day - almost 18,000 on Jan. 7 - is thousands away from that target.

The state has faced sharp criticism for its lag in vaccinations and how its reporting system operates on a 72-hour delay. For a week straight, Virginia has ranked 46th in the country among states when it comes to doses used, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since Wednesday, the state has slightly has improved when it comes to shots given, surpassing 25% shots given.

About 500,000 Virginians qualify for the first phase of health care personnel and long-term care residents, but as of Thursday, only 215,101 people have received one dose. Less than 30,000 have been fully vaccinated. However, it's nearly impossible to know the actual number since the VDH's numbers fluctuate and are behind due to providers having three days to report information.

Hospitals and local health departments have administered about 74% of vaccines in the state, according to VDH data on Thursday. About 16% of vaccines were given through medical practices, community health providers and pharmacies — three avenues that the second phase of front-line essential workers and people 65 and over will rely on.