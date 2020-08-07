As protests at Robert E. Lee statue continue, nearby residents live in constant state of unrest

During the past two months, the block surrounding the Robert E. Lee statue has transformed into ground zero for Richmond's racial justice protests. Anywhere from a half dozen to hundreds of visitors have occupied the grassy circle and the nearby median strips 24 hours a day, blanketing the statue's base in graffiti and filling the air with noise, including gunfire.
One Monument Avenue resident had feared for his safety for weeks, so he installed two surveillance cameras above his front porch. His cameras captured the sound of gunshots on the night of July 30 – one bang, then three in succession, then one more. The next day, police announced they had recovered an assault-style rifle, four magazines and a clip. They found an SUV with what appeared to be bullet holes in its rear.
The list of disturbances continues: Residents have witnessed assaults, caught visitors urinating and defecating on their property and struggled to sleep through the noise, according to interviews with a dozen residents who live near the statue and records of 911 calls made from the block.
Almost all of them spoke on the condition of anonymity, fearing retaliation. They identify themselves as Black, white, Latino and Asian. Their ages are predominantly in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Most, but not all, own the homes in which they live.
“People are really afraid for their lives,” said Richmond councilwoman Kim Gray, who represents the Second District in which the residents reside.
At the onset, they said the protesters were respectful, cleaning up after themselves and keeping the peace. But in the weeks that followed, demonstrators started carrying guns and sleeping near the statue. When disturbances occurred, residents turned to police, calling 911 repeatedly. But residents say police haven’t responded to many of their calls.
While five residents have filed a lawsuit to keep the statue in its place, some of their neighbors side with the protesters. One person who lives on the block said he supports demonstrators’ right to protest, but he wants them to follow laws restricting noise and camping at night.
“I didn’t move here because of the statue,” he said. “I moved here because it’s a beautiful street.”
The protests begin
Nicolai Shuman was attending a Zoom call in his home on North Allen Avenue on the evening of June 1. Twenty minutes before curfew, police fired tear gas on protesters for no apparent reason. Shuman walked into his daughters’ bedroom at the front of the house, and from the large bay window he could see a mass of people running from the statue.
For one month, Shuman, his wife and three children had a front-row seat to history. It was powerful, he said, watching people organize to make change in the world.
The family moved to Richmond from Brooklyn in 2018 and rented a three-story row house built in 1904 that sits in an affluent block of the Fan some 200 feet south of the Lee statue. At first, they thought of their neighborhood as a sleepy one. But that all changed this summer.
Shuman was standing at his coffee maker, looking out his kitchen window on the morning of June 20 when he saw a SWAT team assembling in the parking lot of the abandoned Lee Medical Building next door. A few minutes later, police arrested an airport officer who was carrying a gun inside the building.
At the end of June, Shuman and his family moved out of their home, not because of the protests, but because the quarantine had made it clear they needed a backyard for the kids to run around.
The family’s time on North Allen Avenue was bookended by police assembling in parking lot of the Lee Medical Building. Two years earlier, just as the family had moved in, a small group of rally-goers carrying guns showed support for the statue. They were met by 75 counterprotesters.
“We’re definitely sad to be leaving here,” Shuman said.
Other residents who live near the statue initially felt the same way. On June 1, as protesters fled the statue, a woman who lives on Monument Avenue welcomed them onto her porch to sit. “They were awesome,” she said. “There was so much enthusiasm and excitement.”
But many of the protesters who were there in the beginning have left, she said. And the ones who remain are less intent on fomenting change and more interested in hanging out all hours of the night.
“Now it’s this seedy underbelly,” she said. “It’s scary to go out.”
Assaults, graffiti, noise
On the night of July 26, at 11 p.m., a man was assaulted near the Lee statue. According to Richmond police, the victim was approached by multiple suspects and struck with a firearm.
The group knocked him over, pointed a gun at him, stole one of his shoes and the chain necklace around his neck, one resident said. The police investigation is ongoing.
Since protests began in late May, there have been six reported assaults in the vicinity of the Lee statue, police said. Residents have learned that filming protesters and cleaning graffiti can trigger a confrontation.
Early one morning, two Fan residents exited their house through the back door and walked a half block down the alley. They arrived at a garage door that had been spray painted with the words “F--- 12,” “Stop killing us” and “Stop white supremacy.” The couple took a can of white spray paint and covered over the graffiti.
The woman has lived in the Fan for decades, and both said they appreciate the neighborhood’s architecture. But the spray paint has extended beyond the statue onto street signs, walls and garages. They worried that if they were seen removing the messages, they would be attacked or harassed.
They didn’t know who owned the garage, but they were tired of seeing graffiti every time they left their home. They chose to cover the messages with new paint, because it's easier than washing it off.
The noise, some residents say, is unending. One said she could no longer sleep in her bedroom, because it’s located in the front of the house. Bands played their instruments near midnight. Firecrackers exploded. Commercial-grade, double-decker speakers were brought in on a truck to project sound through the night.
The Orchard House School, an all-girls middle school on North Allen, said in an email to families that human waste has been found on the property and that the school’s back gate was broken into so occupants could access the facility’s water spigot. Because so many occupants outside the school are armed with guns, the email states, the school cannot reopen under these conditions.
Cars roll by the homes, some with their radios turned up, causing the old windows of the century-old houses to rattle. Police planes circle in the air for hours. Motorcycles speed down the cobblestone path, violating the 30 mile-per-hour limit. Three times, one resident said, he has caught a demonstrator urinating or defecating beside a home. The words “donate your resources” were spray painted on the hood of a BMW SUV that was parked on Monument Avenue overnight earlier this summer.
“It feels the social compact has just been shredded,” said another resident. “The way people living in a community should expect to treat each other has been completely fractured.”
But one protester, who identified herself as Sade, when asked about the disturbance fellow activists were making, scoffed.
“I can’t worry about what privileged people have to say about a movement that is designed for people who have been oppressed,” Sade said.
Jeffery Peters comes to the circle often to display an enlarged photo of his nephew, Marcus-David Peters, who was fatally shot by police in May 2018. Marcus-David Peters was unclothed, unarmed and experiencing an apparent mental health crisis at the time of his death. Protesters have unofficially named the space around the Lee statue the Marcus-David Peters Circle.
In the daytime, Jeffery Peters said, conduct is peaceful. What happens at night, he doesn’t know, because he only visits the statue in the daylight. City officials have tried to strike a balance of allowing people like Peters to peacefully congregate in the day time but still cracking down on the violence and disturbances at night.
“The protests will go on whether the encampments are here or not,” Peters said. “Elected officials need to know that we’re not going anywhere.”
While most residents interviewed for this story complained of the disturbances, one said that complaints about noise are overhyped, that he doesn’t struggle to sleep, and that he only becomes concerned when police arrive.
“It’s not bad,” he said.
But other residents have taken measures to protect themselves: One installed security cameras on his porch, one blocked the path beside his house with an orange mesh fence, and one couple moved out of their house into an apartment they own several blocks away. The couple took with them their bed, dresser, television and two sofas. They hope to return soon.
And residents have called 911 on a regular basis. One said he’s called six times in a single night. Another said he’s called more than a dozen times since the protests began.
The 911 calls
In terms of sheer volume, June 25 was the busiest day for calling 911. Sixteen calls for service were entered into the 911 log within a one-block radius of the statue according to a list provided by the Department of Emergency Communications.
It was a Thursday at the end of a contentious week in which activists began arming themselves, police declared unlawful assemblies four times and three dozen protesters were arrested.
On the night of June 24, police declared an unlawful assembly, causing hundreds of protesters to leave the circle and march the streets of the Fan. Call entries were made at 12:10 a.m., 12:13, 12:16, 12:35, 3:35, 3:36 and 3:41 and addressed episodes of disorderly conduct and an assault. The protest disbanded around 4 a.m., and police arrested four activists.
Between May 30 and July 9, 231 calls were made to 911 from the statue that resulted in a new entry. The number of entries in the log doesn’t necessarily represent the number of times a person dials 911 on his or her phone. If two people call 911 for the same incident, a new entry may not be created. The figure also does not include calls made to 311, a number for assistance in non-emergencies, which at least one resident also used.
The 231 call entries to 911 represent a drastic upswing for the neighborhood. In the same location and period last year, operators entered just 18.
During the 41-day window, calls to 911 from around the statue were made on a nearly constant basis. At least one call entry was made each day with the exception of June 28 and July 6. The highest volume of call entries occurred between Saturday June 20 and Thursday June 25 when 62 call entries were made.
Of the 231 entries, 92 occurred between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. (40%). Most of them, 76, were listed as disorderly conduct. There were also 24 entries for loud music and noise, 16 for park complaints, 12 for an armed person, 12 for vandalism, six for car accidents, six for reckless driving, five for assaults, five for random gunfire, three for trespassing, one for breaking and entering and one for a shooting.
Most call entries were ranked in terms of importance, with 1 as the highest and 6 as the lowest. Only four calls were deemed a level-1 priority. Twenty were assigned a level-2 priority, 87 were level-3, 39 were level-4, 22 were level-5 and 55 were level-6.
Officers from the Richmond Police Department’s Third Precinct were assigned to all but three calls. Though the Lee statue sits on state land that is the responsibility of Capitol Police, officers from Richmond Police are dispatched for 911 calls made at the statue.
But residents who live near the statue say there’s one big problem with calling 911 when a disturbance occurs: Police frequently do not respond.
When police don’t respond
In the twilight of June 22, a large white man wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt walked up to the Robert E. Lee statue from the north end, holding up his phone as if to take a photo or record. Another individual approached the man and shined a light in his face. Soon, three more individuals had crowded around him. Shouts of “Go home” rung out.
Protesters often say they feel threatened by outsiders who drive their cars around the circle at night or film the scene in order to identify protesters. Jeffrey Peters said he’s frequently called the N-word by passersby.
A Fan resident who lives near the statue caught the encounter on video and shared it with the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Then she put down her phone to call 911. A man was about to be assaulted, she told the operator.
She saw four police officers sitting in an unmarked red pickup truck outside the Orchard House School. So she approached them and told them what was happening. But the officers told her they couldn’t go in. It was too dangerous, they said, according to the woman.
Soon after, the woman saw the man again, stumbling, crying, his hands covering his eyes. It appeared he had been sprayed with a chemical agent. The woman offered to help, but the man rebuffed her and kept walking. The police department does not have a report matching this description of events, a spokeswoman said.
Later, the woman headed south to walk home. On her way, she encountered about eight more police officers positioned in a line. She asked them, Had they heard the 911 call about the man being assaulted? They had, but they could not respond to it, she said.
Many times when when 911 calls have been made, police have not responded, residents said. One resident was told that police would only react to life-threatening situations and that they can’t arrest their way out of this situation. Officers want to do more, but they can’t, Gray said.
“All in all, the officers are doing the best they can under the circumstances,” she said.
Gray said her understanding of the police department’s approach is this: Protesters are looking for a way to engage police, to start a fight, put it on social media and accuse police of brutality. Because protesters are looking for conflict with officers, police have to ignore them to some degree.
This approach was not a directive from Mayor Levar Stoney, spokesman Jim Nolan said.
Several residents said the relationship between police and protesters has become so frayed that police can no longer enforce small laws such as parking violations or sleeping at the statue overnight.
Leadership of the Richmond Police Department's Third Precinct declined through a spokesman to be interviewed for this article. But Major Roger Russell said in a statement that police are aware of the issues brought up by residents and that officers are trying to balance the First Amendment rights of protesters with the concerns of the community.
“As the Capital Police [sic] has primary responsibility of the Lee Monument, they are also aware of citizen concerns, and both agencies are working together for a coordinated response,” Russell said.
Heads of the Capitol Police also declined an interview request for this article. A spokesman referred a Times-Dispatch reporter to the Richmond Police Department.
Russell’s statement was made on the morning of July 30, just as a coordinated city task force was making a 180-degree turn in its approach to handling protesters. On that morning, tents were removed, and demonstrators were arrested.
A change of direction
On the morning of July 30, the city’s approach for handling protesters near the circle took a dramatic shift. One day earlier, police had issued a summons to occupants near the statue, informing them that they were in violation of the city’s ordinance that bans camping on city-owned property, including the median strips on Monument and North Allen Avenues.
A day later, a task force arrived to enforce that summons. Officers instructed occupants to pack their things and go. When police began confiscating the tents, chairs and food on the premises, a confrontation occurred. Officers deployed pepper spray and used a conducted electrical device. Multiple officers sustained minor injuries, police said, and at least two demonstrators were arrested. The city brought earth-moving equipment to destroy or confiscate the large items, which were dropped in a dump truck and hauled away.
When it was over, the protester named Sade sat on the sidewalk, washing her shin with soapy water brought by a nearby resident. Her body still stung from the pepper spray.
Later that day, Stoney was asked why the city had decided to remove occupants from around the Lee circle after not doing so in weeks prior. He said the city had received complaints for many weeks, and the actions by the task force were a response to what he’s heard from the community and what some have seen with their own two eyes.
“I think we want, obviously, people to express their First Amendment rights, but we also want, we also need compliance when it comes to public health and public safety matters as well,” Stoney said.
Flyers have begun circulating the area telling guests that the grounds are closed from sundown to sunrise and that tents are prohibited.
But the residents who live nearby were skeptical that the dismantling of the tents was enough to create a turning point. By midmorning that day, a tent had been erected on the south end of the circle.
The protesters have no intention of leaving, Sade said. The only way they can continue to drive their message is to maintain a presence at the statue all day; they aren’t leaving until their demands are met.
In recent weeks, Black Lives Matter protesters have demanded charges be dropped against protesters, for police to be defunded, for the case of Marcus-David Peters to be reopened and for monuments of white supremacy to be removed. Two of their demands, for the creation of a civilian review board that can hold police accountable, and a new approach for handling incidents with mentally ill people, known as the Marcus Alert, were approved by Richmond City Council recently.
“They’re not stopping this movement,” Sade said. “This is an active occupation.”
