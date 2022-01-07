As schools reopen with omicron surging, hundreds of Richmond-area teachers absent; Chesterfield parents disappointed in lack of plans

When interviewed by the Times-Dispatch in August, Jackson said the fear and anxiety she had before the start of the 2020-2021 school year was back, calling it “ déjà vu.”

This go-around, though, it feels a little different.

“I think now it’s defeat, not if you can’t beat them join them but at this point, COVID is not going away and it’s just here to stay now. At this point I can just get my kids the best masks I can and send them off to school,” said Jackson, whose children are vaccinated.

While only 11 COVID-19 cases (9 students, 2 staff members) were reported on Thursday, 2,094 students were in quarantine. Chesterfield is maintaining the 10-day quarantine for students who test positive.

On top of the 529 teachers being absent on Thursday, 88 bus drivers and 59 support staff members were out.

Chesterfield has requested 7,000 test kits from the VDH, schools spokesperson Shawn Smith said in an email this week. Ahead of winter break, the school system had 3,000 test kits available.