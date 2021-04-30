As some parts of Va. near herd immunity, 9 in 10 localities have vaccinated less than half their population

At least 44% of Virginia's population has received at least one shot against the coronavirus. But on the local level, only 28 of the state's 133 localities have reached the same threshold.

These 28 counties account for more than a third of the 6.2 million total doses administered, according to the Virginia Department of Health. None are in Southwest Virginia, a region reporting high case and death rates among Black residents when adjusting for population.

While more rural districts are lagging behind and making incremental progress in reaching residents, some areas of the state - such as Albemarle and Lancaster - are nearing herd immunity with 57% of their communities vaccinated.

The goal is to hit 75%.

But nine in 10 localities in Virginia have vaccinated less than half of their residents. The ones who have are predominantly white, peaking at 88% white in Roanoke County.

Vaccination rates among Black and Latino residents in these areas is lower than their share of population and case rates, while whites are roughly 77%. In a VDH report release Friday, Hispanics are still the most likely to be infected, hospitalized or die from the virus.