As some parts of Va. near herd immunity, 9 in 10 localities have vaccinated less than half their population

At least 44% of Virginia's population has received at least one shot against the coronavirus. But on the local level, only 28 of the state's 133 localities have reached the same threshold.
These 28 counties account for more than a third of the 6.2 million total doses administered, according to the Virginia Department of Health. None are in Southwest Virginia, a region reporting high case and death rates among Black residents when adjusting for population.
While more rural districts are lagging behind and making incremental progress in reaching residents, some areas of the state - such as Albemarle and Lancaster - are nearing herd immunity with 57% of their communities vaccinated.
The goal is to hit 75%.
But nine in 10 localities in Virginia have vaccinated less than half of their residents. The ones who have are predominantly white, peaking at 88% white in Roanoke County.
Vaccination rates among Black and Latino residents in these areas is lower than their share of population and case rates, while whites are roughly 77%. In a VDH report release Friday, Hispanics are still the most likely to be infected, hospitalized or die from the virus.
Though on the state level, the racial and ethnic gaps in vaccinations are smaller than they were back in January. Virginia is one of four states that has matched vaccinations among Latinos to their share of the population and one of two states to surpass their percent of total population, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's vaccine tracker.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said Friday the progress is a testament to how outreach efforts work in assuring equity.
That's why Virginia, like Richmond and Henrico, is shifting to more targeted community events - a shift that could eventually remove the operation of mass vaccination clinics as demand slows.
Trusted leaders like teachers or pastors will be critical to building the relationships needed to reach the neighborhoods with lower vaccination rates, Avula said, and ideas being talked about to widen access include setting up clinics at farmer's markets or upcoming election events.
"It's going to be really tough to chip away at that last 10% to 15%," Avula said. "I think that's probably going to take us another three to four months."
A major factor in succeeding relies on removing the barriers to access leaving rural areas with as low as 28% of residents receiving a shot. Avula noted how a significant segment of the population hasn't received a shot not because of hesitancy but due to issues navigating the pre-registration system, making convenience an important factor in the next few months.
Though as case counts decline, Avula said not reaching herd immunity doesn't currently mean "OK, we can't do anything."
"Because it's not the case," Avula said. "I do think we don't want to take that too far right? ... We absolutely risk a new surge and we absolutely risk the spread of variants. We are not out of the woods yet."
In a weekly update from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which monitors COVID-19 trends, researchers noted the model has consistently projected that prevention measures such as mask-wearing could limit the impact of circulating variants.
"But with pandemic fatigue, variants could push us back into crisis mode," the report read. "For the past several weeks it has been unclear which side was ahead. This week, at least, it looks like our continued vigilance is giving vaccines an edge."
Anticipating Pfizer vaccine approval for ages 12 and up by end of May
Avula estimates sometime in mid-to-late May, the Food Drug and Administration could authorize the emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 in a pivotal shift toward reaching herd immunity before returning to school in the fall.
Moderna could follow 2 to 3 weeks afterward.
In preparation, VDH is working to approve pediatrician offices as vaccination sites to ease the transition and currently meeting with superintendents throughout the state to talk through the options.
With a three-week window ahead before schools go out for the summer, "there may be a real opportunity to do on-site school-based vaccination for that population," Avula said.
Ensuring convenience is a factor might help with curbing what health departments are seeing in younger, healthy adults, which is a lack of motivation.
Though more infections and hospitalizations are being seen among these age groups due to older residents being vaccinated and high school contact sports or gathering at bars increasing rates of transmission.
Mobility data compiled by Carnegie Mellon University researchers showed bar visits across the state were up nearly 19% in the past week.
In February, the University of Virginia had 278 cases linked to outbreaks that have since closed, according to VDH data.
On Friday, four universities had outbreaks in progress with at least 111 infections and 8, including Virginia State University, VCU and University of Richmond, are pending closure.
"We know that kids not having access to school has had really significant impacts on their lives," Avula said. "I think there are ways that we've got to do a better job of helping the public understand 'Given where we are with vaccinations, what are the risks now and what are we giving up to start to take steps back toward normalcy?'"
The 2 to 11 age group is not anticipated to have a vaccine available for them until 2022. Anyone under 18 requires parental consent to get a dose.
Need to find a vaccine?
The state has created a pathway on vaccinate.virginia.gov for residents to input their addresses and list the three ways to find an appointment near them, whether that be through local health departments, vaccinefinder.org or through the call center.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo