As the highly charged political landscape bleeds into classrooms, Richmond-area teachers grapple with putting it in context

The leaked "Access Hollywood" video of former President Trump's lewd conversation about women was a first for Henrico County teacher Ben Fabian.
A first, but not the last time class discussions would veer wildly from his carefully-crafted lesson plans and required Standards of Learning.
The highly-charged presidential election and political change of power, acts of impeachment, riots in the nation's capital, and growing national movements for social and racial justice means a deluge of local and national news bleeds into classrooms.
"It's never been all that difficult until the last couple years," said Fabian, a 16-year veteran who this year teaches AP U.S. government and politics, economics and personal finance, and world history II at Henrico County's Douglas Freeman High School.
That leaked Trump video, for example, "presented a unique challenge - you want to remain neutral politically, but you also want to teach responsible and ethically upright behavior," he said. "It's really hard to remain neutral when someone uses the kind of language and behavior that Trump did," but "calling out bad behavior...seems like a natural part of being a teacher."
Slippery slopes - some Richmond area history, government and social studies teachers say - as wading through venomous rhetoric to find real teachable moments has become almost as important as the issues themselves. Students soak up around-the-clock information - and misinformation - from all sorts of sources, both parents and peers, but also increasingly social media and mainstream news outlets. Teachers say encouraging them to think beyond the latest breaking headline or their friends’ tweets and instead use reliable sources – nonpartisan research organizations, for example – has today become a routine part of their job.
Teachers ultimately want their students to be critical thinkers who consider all sides, which can be increasingly tough in the face of polarizing political and cultural clashes that play out in real time all the time.
Kasi Farmer is a first-year world history and government teacher at The Academy at Virginia Randolph, also in Henrico. She teaches ninth and 12th grades. Some of her students participated in Black Lives Matter protests around Richmond last summer in the aftermath of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
So when a crowd stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, Farmer said she did what she always does. In the days and weeks after it happened, she helped her students understand by making correlations between similar events.
In this case, "the most obvious thing to compare and contrast" were BLM protests, she said. Her students compared several factors, such as images from the event, signage used by participants, their messages and their causes, as well as the law enforcement response to them to both.
"I don't want them to have a bias," Farmer said. "We look at the facts - not far left, not far right."
But personal experiences are also part of shaping students' world views, she said.
All of her students are Black, she said, and some of them shared that while participating in Richmond's protests last summer, "they were met with the National guard, they were met with tear gas, they were met with violence," she said. But they watched as a group Farmer referred to as "domestic terrorists...do something you didn't even think was possible, and they were not met with the extreme violence that Black people were met with."
Ma'asehyahu Isra-Ul is Richmond's K-12 specialist for history and social science. He said he began working on a website last year for teachers called growhistoryrps.com. The website is meant to be a resource that offers training as well as best practices for teaching historical context within the framework of the division's stances on racism, bias and more. Those best practices are sprinkled throughout the curriculum, starting in kindergarten through 12th grade, he said.
Those resources have been exceptionally relevant this school year given all the news happening around the country, though when the events of Jan. 6 occurred, Isra-Ul said he took the opportunity to remind teachers of those best practices.
"It is our job to help students think critically - it's not our job to reverse-brainwash students," he said, explaining that teachers should not have gone into their classes after the riot and shared personal perspectives that pitted Black Lives Matter, for example, against those who stormed the Capitol, or hold one over the other as right versus wrong.
"That's not the approach," he said. Rather, teachers were instructed to lead students through critical thinking exercises that may start with the nation's Bill of Rights, including the rights to protest and petition, and talk about overstepping or overreaching and what that may look like, and what it means to be a good citizen.
"We want to ensure that students are able to walk through [issues] and not be coerced into believing what a teacher may believe, or what another student may believe," Isra-Ul said. Once students can logically think through their thoughts and reach conclusions on their own, with teachers providing only boundaries of historical facts, "we reward the journey and the process."
At Richmond's Open High School, Chad Ingold was also having tough conversations in his classes. Ingold teaches AP U.S. history and world history, among other classes, and he's taught for 18 years. He said BLM protests and the Jan. 6 riots have sparked some heated debates by students who feel strongly on both sides. He noted that his class is a diverse mix of students.
Some students, he said, echoed what Farmers' students saw and felt, perceiving "the extreme privilege in storming the Capitol and not being assaulted by the cops," and on the flip side, the "injustice if the same thing happened in reverse."
A small minority of students, however, felt that those who participated in the riots were exercising their American right to protest, Ingold said, or the students pointed to destruction caused in some cities during BLM protests.
As a teacher, "I try to moderate the anger," he said, and deflect high emotions by pulling from the past - historic events, documents, speeches, public figures and more. While he says he doesn't always have the answers, "what I do have a good understanding of is...the events of the past that are similar [and] how people dealt with them so I draw back on what I know."
Ingold said today's times seem more chaotic because everyone is hyper-focused on each issue like never before, including students, though there have been other tumultuous times in the nation's history and learning to make parallels from those instances are what help students today.
"If students can see some of their own selves in the past, it makes them understand the present a little better," he said.
Freeman's Fabian said part of what makes teaching harder today is that the lines between facts and truth are blurred, and that's coming from both liberals and conservatives.
"In our society, we used to have the same facts...and we had different interpretations of what those facts meant and how we should act upon them," Fabian said.
"Now what we have, increasingly, is two different realities and two different sets of facts," he continued. "We're sort of living through this epistemic crisis where, it's sometimes really hard to know what's true and what's not."
Further adding to the chaos is that "people will just say things or repeat things that are blatant falsehoods," he said.
When students do that, "that puts you in a bad position," he said. Maybe as a teacher you can prove what they're thinking "is demonstrably a fact, but on the other hand, [you're] not wanting to tell somebody that what they believe is, more or less, categorically false."
Plus, "we're constantly under the gun because there's curriculum that has to get taught [so] you don't want to spend too much time debunking things that are false," Fabian said. "You don't want to teach your opinion...but you want to make sure you're giving students to the best of your knowledge the most accurate information."
Open's Ingold agreed that students sometimes repeat falsehoods. He said one extreme example is that each year, for several years, during his lessons on Galileo, at least one student will say that the world is flat.
"It is always difficult to know how much students just like to insert controversial [or] weird ideas into the discussion," he said, "or if they are actually integrating these ideas into their view of external reality."
Fabian said regardless of his students' beliefs, "I believe firmly that the job of a [social studies/government] teacher...is to help make good citizens and good citizens are critical thinkers."
He added: It is in my best interest to make sure that whatever it is a student ends up believing, that they know why they believe it."
