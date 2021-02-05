As the highly charged political landscape bleeds into classrooms, Richmond-area teachers grapple with putting it in context

Teachers ultimately want their students to be critical thinkers who consider all sides, which can be increasingly tough in the face of polarizing political and cultural clashes that play out in real time all the time.

***

Kasi Farmer is a first-year world history and government teacher at The Academy at Virginia Randolph, also in Henrico. She teaches ninth and 12th grades. Some of her students participated in Black Lives Matter protests around Richmond last summer in the aftermath of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

So when a crowd stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, Farmer said she did what she always does. In the days and weeks after it happened, she helped her students understand by making correlations between similar events.

In this case, "the most obvious thing to compare and contrast" were BLM protests, she said. Her students compared several factors, such as images from the event, signage used by participants, their messages and their causes, as well as the law enforcement response to them to both.

"I don't want them to have a bias," Farmer said. "We look at the facts - not far left, not far right."

But personal experiences are also part of shaping students' world views, she said.