As thousands await payment, advocacy groups demand action from Virginia Employment Commission

The VEC told a federal court earlier this month that it had made significant progress in resolving the tens of thousands of unpaid claims. The agency said it had 39,925 claims to be addressed. Legal aid groups have said there are likely another 30,000 new claims on top of those. Five plaintiffs filed a class-action lawsuit against the state agency in April.

More than 1.6 million Virginians made unemployment claims in 2020, more than 10 times as many in recent years, overwhelming the agency and causing massive breakdowns. The VEC said it hired an extra 100 contract adjudicators and that it expected to hire another 100 by Monday to shrink the pile of unaddressed claims.

A settlement made in federal court gives the VEC until Labor Day to handle most of the claims.

The coalition, which is a combination of 13 advocacy organizations throughout the commonwealth, is calling on the state to give $1,000 to each Virginia resident whose unemployment claim isn't addressed in one month. The extra money would buoy people at risk of eviction or aid those struggling to pay the electric bill.

"This is very much all of us who are suffering," said Jamaa Bickley-King, board chair of New Virginia Majority, an organization designed to help working-class communities of color that is part of the coalition.