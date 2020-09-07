As transition to fall begins, Richmonders enjoy Labor Day, prepare for school year

Bianca Taylor often finds herself by the water.
On Monday, she stood on the floating dock at Robious Landing Park in Chesterfield County with peace sign socks tucked into her black boots, a tie-dyed bucket hat with black palm trees on her head, and a rhinestone-covered mask over her mouth.
Taylor, 40, normally goes fishing at least two to three times a month. Whenever she gets an off day from her two jobs, she finds herself with a line in hand.
Of the people out on Labor Day, some walked. Some ran. Some floated in kayaks. Some walked their dogs. Some sat by the water and took in the view.
Taylor cast and reeled in her line, a piece of shrimp hooked on the end.
“Best relaxation there is,” she said.
***
Tuesday begins a new chapter as children head back to school, most of them remotely.
Taylor’s daughter will start online learning at Henrico County's Brookland Middle School. Taylor said her daughter is old enough where she doesn’t have to keep too close of an eye on her, but she feels for parents with younger children.
Taylor said it has been hard to keep her daughter busy socially this summer, but they have found ways to spend time together — grilling in the backyard, movie nights, reading, walking around the neighborhood.
“I can imagine this could be depressing for kids who can't get out and they're used to being at school, being social with their friends,” said Taylor, adding that her daughter “does a lot of FaceTiming with her friends.”
Taylor said she’s scared heading into the fall with flu season and the coronavirus pandemic combined. She’s focused on hand sanitation with her kids, and taking care of herself physically and mentally. Taylor said she and her children take lots of vitamins.
***
One family from Colonial Heights came to explore Richmond's Belle Isle for the holiday after going fishing earlier in the day.
The oldest of the three young Farnsworth children will start first grade in-person at Tussing Elementary School on Tuesday. Melanee Farnsworth, 29, said she opted for in-person learning because her child’s personality wouldn't mesh well with home instruction.
It was an “uneventful” summer, the parents said. They were able to retain a little bit of normalcy since the playgrounds stayed open.
***
To ensure her 6-year-old and 3-year-old are in an optimum learning environment, Ashley Miles created a space away from her daughter’s bedroom and rearranged her living room to allow as few distractions as possible.
The main goal is to make sure the television and other devices remain off, especially during school hours. Luckily, Miles doesn’t have to worry about her oldest daughter, who was already familiar with virtual instruction before the pandemic hit, as a student at CodeRVA magnet school.
“It can be tough, you know: They’re used to talking to their peers, but when you’re virtual you’re looking at the computer all day," Miles said. "So I think that’s going to be a lot harder. Keeping them focused and paying attention."
Miles, who was visiting Brown's Island in Richmond on Labor Day, has been working at home since the beginning of the pandemic. She says it has been pretty difficult keeping her youngest two children focused, but is hopeful that the first day of virtual school goes swimmingly.
"It’ll be a little stressful trying to log in and stuff, but hopefully it goes well," she said.
***
It’s been a long summer for Molly Timberline.
She’s a pediatric occupational therapist and, like other health care workers, had to start practicing telehealth. She said the new method is both useful and eye-opening, as she gets a look at some of the home lives of her patients.
Like many other parents, she’s worried for her son as he virtually returns to school. Online learning isn’t the most effective way for her son to learn, Timberline said, but her family is going to take it one step at a time.
“I’m concerned about him and I’m just very aware of, like, all my little pediatric clients who are expected to do something developmentally really inappropriate, which is sit still and look at a screen for many hours per day,” she said. “I don’t like that for them.”
While enjoying the early part of her Labor Day alongside the water at Robious Landing Park, Timberline mentioned how the recent protests against racial injustice made this summer one to remember.
Seeing the massive turnouts on the streets of Richmond injected her with a huge sense of hope for humanity, she said.
“I marched a couple of times with my son, and I loved the fact that I was there with my gray hair and everybody else was way younger,” Timberline said.
***
Craig Nelson has spent a majority of the pandemic keeping himself safe.
The 62-year-old endured a lung transplant 12 years ago after suffering scleroderma, or tightening of the skin and connective tissues, and now uses a portable oxygen tank.
“What’s kept me here this long, after the transplant, is [staying] pretty positive towards everything. That’s the secret to success,” he said. “I think it's going to change a lot of the way we do things.”
Despite everything that’s going on, Nelson does his best to maintain somewhat of a normal, retired life. He utilizes curbside pickup every chance he gets and says he wants to stay healthy so he can make it to two of his daughters' weddings within the next year.
“Of course in my situation I have to be overly protected, but I’ve made the best of it. I made the choice to continue living my life as well,” he said.
***
Taylor, who’s Black, said as much as she tries, she can’t seem to turn off the news.
“I can't seem to turn myself off from it,” she said. “I still watch it, I still follow it. Unfortunately, there's still hate in this world. I don't think that's going to go anywhere as much as we try."
She added: “All you can do is make the best of your situation, keep your faith in God and raise your family, your children, with love, so they’re not putting out the same hate into the world.”