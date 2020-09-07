As transition to fall begins, Richmonders enjoy Labor Day, prepare for school year

The main goal is to make sure the television and other devices remain off, especially during school hours. Luckily, Miles doesn’t have to worry about her oldest daughter, who was already familiar with virtual instruction before the pandemic hit, as a student at CodeRVA magnet school.

“It can be tough, you know: They’re used to talking to their peers, but when you’re virtual you’re looking at the computer all day," Miles said. "So I think that’s going to be a lot harder. Keeping them focused and paying attention."

Miles, who was visiting Brown's Island in Richmond on Labor Day, has been working at home since the beginning of the pandemic. She says it has been pretty difficult keeping her youngest two children focused, but is hopeful that the first day of virtual school goes swimmingly.

"It’ll be a little stressful trying to log in and stuff, but hopefully it goes well," she said.

***

It’s been a long summer for Molly Timberline.

She’s a pediatric occupational therapist and, like other health care workers, had to start practicing telehealth. She said the new method is both useful and eye-opening, as she gets a look at some of the home lives of her patients.