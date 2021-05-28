As Va. lifts restrictions ahead of Memorial Day weekend, epidemiologists warn the pandemic isn't over

The persisting challenges to accessing a vaccine are a deterrent to reaching the point Obasanjo said she'd feel more comfortable in saying firmly that the pandemic is behind us: 90% vaccinated.

Bearman said for him, the percentage is around 80%.

"COVID-19 is not gone. It's most likely in the rearview mirror in a country such as the United States. However, it is ongoing in many parts of the world. Variants are emerging," Bearman said, pointing toward a new variant that was first identified in India and is circulating in the United Kingdom.

As more people go out to bars, restaurants, grocery stores and other essential workplaces, Bearman and Obasanjo said there is a low risk of people on the frontlines being infected after a holiday weekend if they're wearing masks.

But they remain vulnerable, Obasanjo said. The impact has been worse in low-wage jobs, which are usually taken by Black, Latino and immigration populations who don't have paid sick leave and can't work from home.

To not repeat the past and as a courtesy, Obasanjo advised continuing to wear masks in these locations - even if fully vaccinated and especially when speaking directly to workers. This is largely due to ongoing disparities in who is protected against the virus.