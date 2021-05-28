As Va. lifts restrictions ahead of Memorial Day weekend, epidemiologists warn the pandemic isn't over

This time last year, crowded gatherings were banned in Virginia. Masks were required in public buildings. Beaches were opened only for exercise or fishing and the state was averaging more than 1,000 cases per day.
Now, ahead of Memorial Day weekend, all restrictions are lifted. Fully vaccinated people can forgo masks in most situations, and Virginia's infection rates have remained in the hundreds for nearly a month.
The change is largely due to more than 8 million vaccines administered in the past five-and-a-half months. The majority of the adult population is fully vaccinated and 66% have received at least one dose - figures that seemed unrealistic earlier this year.
But in interviews with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, epidemiologists and infectious disease experts said they remain cautiously optimistic and urged residents - especially those who are unvaccinated - to remember the pandemic is not yet over.
"We've not reached vaccine herd immunity so don't be fooled to think that the population is immune to transmission of COVID-19," said Dr. Gonzalo Bearman, the chair of VCU Health's Division of Infectious Diseases. "People saying they're vaccinated is really almost like a vaccine honor system. There's no way to confirm it, at least not easily. So you have to gauge your level of comfort with that honor system."
Bearman added how unvaccinated people, especially residents who have chronic underlying conditions or are immunocompromised, "should not let their guard down at all." He advised them to continue social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding cramped settings, especially indoors.
There also remains a bridge between who has received the final dose and who hasn't. The majority of the state's 133 localities still have less than half of residents vaccinated with at least one dose. About 45% of the adult population is not fully vaccinated.
And children under 12 who aren't eligible for a shot can still get sick and spread the virus, said Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, an epidemiologist who specializes in health policy at William & Mary.
Among her worst concerns: an outbreak among children. Hospitals are already reporting younger people are being hospitalized with COVID. Of the 2,074 infections linked to highly transmissible variants, 42% were found in Virginians under the age of 30 while all 20 deaths were in residents 30 and older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Obasanjo acknowledged how pandemic fatigue is setting in and the desire to connect with family and friends is a natural response after a year of isolation. But with so much unknown about the virus, Obasanjo said the uncertainty remains as states across the country reopen.
"All the moving around, all the social gatherings will cause a pop," she said. "I don't think that it will look back to where we were about a year ago or even January, but at the same time, we will need to be careful."
A Friday update from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which monitors COVID trends, said the vaccinated population is at an extremely low risk of contracting the virus. But among those who haven't received a vaccine, "transmission rates are as high as they were in April."
While the average number of doses administered saw an uptick after children 12-and-up became eligible for a Pfizer vaccine, the past 10 days have seen a renewed decline.
The persisting challenges to accessing a vaccine are a deterrent to reaching the point Obasanjo said she'd feel more comfortable in saying firmly that the pandemic is behind us: 90% vaccinated.
Bearman said for him, the percentage is around 80%.
"COVID-19 is not gone. It's most likely in the rearview mirror in a country such as the United States. However, it is ongoing in many parts of the world. Variants are emerging," Bearman said, pointing toward a new variant that was first identified in India and is circulating in the United Kingdom.
As more people go out to bars, restaurants, grocery stores and other essential workplaces, Bearman and Obasanjo said there is a low risk of people on the frontlines being infected after a holiday weekend if they're wearing masks.
But they remain vulnerable, Obasanjo said. The impact has been worse in low-wage jobs, which are usually taken by Black, Latino and immigration populations who don't have paid sick leave and can't work from home.
To not repeat the past and as a courtesy, Obasanjo advised continuing to wear masks in these locations - even if fully vaccinated and especially when speaking directly to workers. This is largely due to ongoing disparities in who is protected against the virus.
As of Friday, Black residents were the least vaccinated across the state when adjusting for population. Yet in places like Richmond, where they're 47% of the city, they accounted for 75% of infections in May.
Last month, they were 65% of the cases. In March, they were 61%.
From Jan. 26 to Feb. 28, Black residents were 44% of infections.
In the past two weeks, the census tracts in Richmond and Henrico reporting high case burdens and low vaccine uptake were in low-income areas with predominantly Black and Latino populations.
Federal and state vaccine strategies have shifted to more local, targeted efforts to curb the divide leaving the same communities at risk again.
Dr. Rebekah Butterfield, an epidemiologist with Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said the focus for health departments is anticipating trends in upcoming months through data and working with businesses to set up vaccinations for employees.
"It continues to be not just about personal safety but really about us as a community looking out for each other," Butterfield said. "It's really the number one thing that you can do to protect yourself and others."
In recent months, the number of outbreaks being flagged on the local level have settled. Butterfield, whose role involves investigating and controlling outbreaks, used to receive dozens of calls per day.
For now, she said, that's progress.
