As Va. passes 5 million total vaccines given, Northam says every resident who wants a dose could get one by end of May

On Friday, the state reported more than 5 million total vaccines have been administered and nearly 1 out of every 4 residents is fully vaccinated — a figure 5.7 times the same count two months ago.

Virginia is administering an average of 77,755 shots each day or about 544,285 per week. At this rate, it would take about three months to reach herd immunity, or 75% of the population fully vaccinated.

Though the state has a capacity to reach at least 110,647 daily vaccinations and quicken the pace, demand is lowering in areas outside of Richmond, Blue Ridge and Northern Virginia's health districts.

The Virginia Department of Health is experiencing challenges in breaking down vaccine skepticism in remote areas and among conservatives, a complication playing out across the U.S.

Without buy-in from those most reluctant, vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said Virginia could hit a wall in May and June when supply is expected to no longer be tight.

Concerns this could set back efforts to safely reopen is coupled with worries of Virginians relaxing behaviors too soon while the highly transmissible U.K. variant becomes the dominant strain.