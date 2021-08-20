As Virginia prepares for possible booster shots, 44% of the state is not fully vaccinated

​Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said in a Friday media briefing the localities have no plans for large-scale events "unless we absolutely have to" - opting instead for community-focused pop-ups.

Viray said she also thinks about what hasn't changed to limit the threat of cases increasing this past year.

Among them: the ability to isolate safely when in a multi-generational household and stay home when quarantining is needed without worrying about losing wages; having food access and stable housing through income stability; not hesitating to get a vaccine because there's no paid sick leave to use if there are side effects the next day.

Then, in addition to concerns of not reaching higher vaccination rates fast enough, Viray said there are fears pandemic fatigue might result in people being tired of listening to public health departments and following precautions.

"We can continue to build the infrastructure to be able to maintain this containment and vaccination," Viray said. "But if we don't overcome these obstacles of people not being able to stay home when they're sick or people who are not vaccinated, we can't get off this ride."

There have been improvements to containment and vaccine efforts, Viray said, but some of the greatest challenges to limiting an increase in cases are the same as last year.