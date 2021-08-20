As Virginia prepares for possible booster shots, 44% of the state is not fully vaccinated

Booster shots are likely coming to Virginia in a month.
On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a tentative Sept. 20 date for when the general public could receive an additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer under the advice that fully vaccinated people get the jab 8 months after their second - a timeline gauged by a rough estimation of when immunity could start to wane.
Remaining on track depends on a pair of processes aligning: approval from the Food Drug and Administration and a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee.
Ahead of the decision, federal officials have assured states that the mismatch in supply and demand hindering rollouts across the country earlier in the year won’t be an issue this time around.
And unlike the first few months of the rollout, Virginia has the infrastructure in place to administer about 520,000 coronavirus vaccines per week, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator.
The largest group of people that the VDH estimates will become eligible at the same time is roughly 320,000 Virginians in late December, which is far below the state’s maximum capacity.
But as health officials finalize their plans in the upcoming weeks in preparation for authorization of booster shots, 44% of the state is not fully vaccinated and the number of doses administered per day hasn’t accelerated in the same upward trend daily infections have.
Virginia is averaging 2,322 new cases per day, which is more than 5 times the number recorded last month. Comparatively, vaccinations are about 1.3 times higher than most of July, increasing from less than 12,000 shots to 14,580 on Aug. 16 - the latest available update.
While the rush for a third shot will likely bump those numbers, there’s no guarantee the same will occur among the driver of infections: unvaccinated people.
Avula said he’s not anticipating that the presence of booster doses will complicate efforts to reach those who have yet to get a shot until December, when he hopes “we’ve reached the vast majority of our holdouts.”
Expected as early as next week per The New York Times, FDA approval of Pfizer's vaccine could also prompt more employers to require vaccines and push more vaccinations among residents, Avula added.
It’s unclear whether that’ll be enough to avoid delta’s possible rampage in the fall and progress the state toward a sense of normalcy briefly in grasp during the early summer months - when cases and hospitalizations were at an all-time low.
Wearing masks in public, indoor settings and social distancing has been another critical prevention strategy health officials have urged Virginians to follow. But vaccination remains the world's greatest tool, said Dr. Michael Stevens, hospital epidemiologist at VCU Health.
Without the majority of the population vaccinated, Stevens said the U.S. could've seen a scenario similar to India's earlier in the year, when health systems were overwhelmed and on the brink of collapse.
Globally, wealthier countries moving forward with booster doses are far ahead of vaccination rates in lower-income countries struggling to receive first doses - a decision repeatedly criticized by the World Health Organization.
Stevens emphasized a booster shot's efficiency in layering protection against variants and severe illness. But he noted how "infections don't respect borders" and without an intentional global vaccination strategy, variants that emerge in another part of the world will eventually reach Virginia.
"If we wanted to stop the pandemic, if we wanted to decrease the impact of the current surge and prevent future surges, we would have people who are not vaccinated, get vaccinated," Stevens said. “Pandemic conditions change. Things change, and we have to change with it or we’re going to see more spread, more infections, more hospitalizations, more deaths.”
With about 2,700 doctor’s offices and other providers already federally approved to be vaccination sites - in addition to hospitals, pharmacies and local health departments - Avula said Thursday there may be enough access points to render mass vaccination clinics unnecessary.
Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said in a Friday media briefing the localities have no plans for large-scale events "unless we absolutely have to" - opting instead for community-focused pop-ups.
Viray said she also thinks about what hasn't changed to limit the threat of cases increasing this past year.
Among them: the ability to isolate safely when in a multi-generational household and stay home when quarantining is needed without worrying about losing wages; having food access and stable housing through income stability; not hesitating to get a vaccine because there's no paid sick leave to use if there are side effects the next day.
Then, in addition to concerns of not reaching higher vaccination rates fast enough, Viray said there are fears pandemic fatigue might result in people being tired of listening to public health departments and following precautions.
"We can continue to build the infrastructure to be able to maintain this containment and vaccination," Viray said. "But if we don't overcome these obstacles of people not being able to stay home when they're sick or people who are not vaccinated, we can't get off this ride."
There have been improvements to containment and vaccine efforts, Viray said, but some of the greatest challenges to limiting an increase in cases are the same as last year.
