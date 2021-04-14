As Virginia's COVID cases and hospitalizations rise, some health officials fear another surge

"Simply put, we really cannot take another surge like we've seen in the past," he said. "We're very concerned that we cannot sustain another strain."

VDH data shows a statewide case increase the week of March 21 which steadily decreased into the first week of April.

Last week was when Ballad began seeing the influx.

"What we heard when our numbers started to rise ... is that some of our teams were in tears because they just couldn't believe the community wasn't supporting them," said Lisa Smithgall, Ballad's chief nursing executive.

Nurses have already been working through the grief of losing 1 to 2 patients per day, she said, and they can't keep doing it.

"I really am making a personal plea," Smithgall said. "I wish COVID were over as well. It's not. I really need people to do what they need to do to help support our teams."

For Virginians wanting to preregister for a vaccine who haven't yet done so, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA to sign up over the phone.