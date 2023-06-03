Best friends and self-described sisters Sheila Pelkey and Virginia Moon joined thousands of others walking through the streets of Randolph-Macon College in Ashland on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

“This is where you see people, friends,” Pelkey said of the Ashland Strawberry Faire, which has been a popular destination since its debut in the 1980s.

They attend for the strawberries, the picturesque campus and the familiarity of the other attendees, they said.

Walking past pints of strawberries and flower baskets, Lynda and Ross Wright toted their own haul for the first time in 10 years.

The couple, who live a short walk from the event, said they were curious to see what it looked like since they last attended.

“It’s good to be back,” Lynda Wright said.

The annual event featured 300 vendors, ranging from arts and crafts to nonprofits.

Clemonce Cortbawi was in her kitchen Friday from 10 a.m. until midnight making her handmade baklavas, which she and her husband, Karim Cortbawi, sold at the event through their business, Time for Sweets.

The Lebanese couple who live in Chesterfield County moved to the U.S. 22 years ago. They “heard so many good things” about the event they bought a booth.

This was the second year the Cortbawis participated.

“I do the heavy lifting and have fun,” Karim Cortbawi said, regarding their joint efforts for the festival.

Another booth sold handmade products. Michael Katcham has undergone three surgeries in his arm that make simple tasks, such as buttoning a shirt, difficult for his hands.

He was a welder for 32 years and has found a craft that helps his movement.

“Making jewelry and dealing with these small parts is trying to get momentum back to my hands,” Katcham said.

He began Mandybear Jewelry in June 2022. It started with making earrings out of guitar picks and bullet casings, but it has evolved to a business with all kinds of vendor shows, Katcham said.

He and his wife, Pattie, who helps handle the money, set up their booth at the Ashland Strawberry Faire for the first time this year.

“I like it,” Michael Katcham said. "It's fun getting out and meeting new people."