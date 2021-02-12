Ashland's Apple Garden Inn bought by the town, will be demolished as early as this summer

Taking care to avoid the busted television on the sidewalk and the medley of unappealing fast-food containers left on top of it, Tim Shelton, chairman of Ashland's economic development authority, stepped onto a covered sidewalk at the Apple Garden Inn and out of the freezing rain.
"Welcome to the 'Hotel California,'" he boomed, to which Ashland Mayor Steve Trivet, waiting nearby, replied in jest, "what a lovely place."
The days are numbered for the Apple Garden Inn, a neglected, vacant motel just off exit 92 in Ashland that's been an eyesore for town officials for some time. The EDA, with financial help from the Town of Ashland, purchased the derelict property earlier this month for $765,000 with the sole purpose of tearing it down and then attracting a much more appealing buyer, perhaps an upscale hotel, restaurant or something else.
The former property owner and seller is listed on real estate records as Raj and Sidhu LLC, though records show that the property changed hands at least a half dozen times since 1993, according to online property records. Other sale dates include May 2012, June 2018 and the most recently, May 2020, to Raj and Sidhu LLC, for $450,000. Previous sales of the property going back to the 1990s have been as high as $1.5 million.
The 2021 property assessment lists the Apple Garden Inn's worth at $1,226,200.
The Apple Garden Inn closed in May 2016. It was one of several low-budget motels within the town's interstate commercial district that prompted a town ordinance in July 2016 that prohibits motel stays longer than 29 days. The ordinance was meant to cut down on crime and drugs found at the budget motels, and eliminate the unhealthy living conditions for low-income people who'd made homes in them.
The motel sits on roughly three-fourths of an acre, in between a gas station at the front of the property and a vacant grassy lot directly behind it that's owned by another individual. On one side is an Applebee's restaurant, where, decades ago, another leg of the motel used to be before it burned down. It's believed the motel was built in the early 1970s, though records are sketchy, town officials say.
Joe Topham, Ashland's business retention and expansion manager, said the goal is "to maximize what we're doing down by the interstate" because the meals and occupancy taxes generated from that area fund much of the town's operations. Exit 92 leads onto state Route 54, the main thoroughfare into Ashland going west, or toward Hanover County's courthouse area and U.S. 1, going east.
"It's all about how do we put our best foot forward," Topham said, since the vast majority of folks who patronize many of the businesses off exit 92 are travelers. "We want to offer the most valuable, relevant services that they need."
It's possible they'll attract a buyer for the site with hotel and restaurant incentives they created several years ago that recently brought a TRU by Hilton hotel to the area, he said. That 97-room hotel opened officially last month on the site of another low-budget motel and restaurant right off the exit, not far from the Apple Garden Inn. The incentive program reimburses hotels and restaurants part of the town's tax revenues for six years, up to a maximum of $550,000.
Old motels like the Apple Garden Inn, with outside-facing doors on each room, are a design relic of the past. Today's hotels feature internal room entrances, which are safer for consumers because they help deter criminal activity.
The purchase came not a moment too soon, said Trivet, Ashland's mayor. He said the little interest they've had in the property has been from people who wanted to continue running a low-budget motel. He said town officials were worried that the former owner would sell to another low-budget motel operator. Trivet said the former owner indicated renovations were planned, which is why the rooms are in various states of disrepair.
“You can find plenty of buyers who wanted to run it like it was before," Trivet said. "I’m in a hurry to have this thing gone, but the real rush was to get the deal and have it owned by the town."
"It’s the first view of the face of Ashland," he said, "and this isn’t the view we want."
Plans are to demolish the property by the summer, after doing the necessary environmental studies on the property. The studies and demolition will be additional costs above the $765,000, officials say.
Shelton, EDA chairman, said quality economic development projects will not only help the existing businesses throughout that corridor, but also attract new business.
"This is the gateway into town," he said. "I think we'd be open to anything that comes along, just as long as its quality development."
