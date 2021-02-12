Ashland's Apple Garden Inn bought by the town, will be demolished as early as this summer

It's possible they'll attract a buyer for the site with hotel and restaurant incentives they created several years ago that recently brought a TRU by Hilton hotel to the area, he said. That 97-room hotel opened officially last month on the site of another low-budget motel and restaurant right off the exit, not far from the Apple Garden Inn. The incentive program reimburses hotels and restaurants part of the town's tax revenues for six years, up to a maximum of $550,000.

Old motels like the Apple Garden Inn, with outside-facing doors on each room, are a design relic of the past. Today's hotels feature internal room entrances, which are safer for consumers because they help deter criminal activity.

The purchase came not a moment too soon, said Trivet, Ashland's mayor. He said the little interest they've had in the property has been from people who wanted to continue running a low-budget motel. He said town officials were worried that the former owner would sell to another low-budget motel operator. Trivet said the former owner indicated renovations were planned, which is why the rooms are in various states of disrepair.

“You can find plenty of buyers who wanted to run it like it was before," Trivet said. "I’m in a hurry to have this thing gone, but the real rush was to get the deal and have it owned by the town."