The remains of a woman who has been missing from Chesterfield County for more than five years have been found in Maryland, police say.

A family member reported Ashley Lynn Huddleston, who also went by "Nicole," missing on Feb. 20, 2018, after not hearing from her for nearly two weeks.

The last day that any family member had contact with Huddleston, who had no permanent residence, was February 7, 2018, though police told WRIC last year that the last time family had seen Huddleston in person was on Christmas Day 2017.

According to a statement from the Chesterfield County Police Department, Huddleston's remains were recovered in Prince George's County, Maryland, and positively identified May 31.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 748-0660.

