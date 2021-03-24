Asian American Virginians continue to face barriers in accessing vaccines. Here's what advocates say would help

The grocery store, then home. Those are the two places Mikyung Kim dares to go as the pandemic wears on.

Without insurance, there's no money to pay for a hospital visit. Without money to pay a hospital, there is no chancing the virus' grip on Kim or her family.

Like other immigrants who were considered low-income and had yet to obtain citizenship, the Northern Virginia resident feared the rumors saying COVID-19 tests weren't free and insurance was required. Other misinformation stated only citizens, excluding even those with a green card, workers visas or legal residency status, could access a diagnosis.

Now, more than a year after Virginia had its first case and concerns were raised about language accessibility and technology hurdles amplifying pre-existing barriers in the middle of a public health crisis, Asian Americans are finding themselves left out in the vaccine rollout.

The cycle doesn't need to continue, said Zowee Aquino, community health manager at NAKASEC, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Korean and Asian Americans in policy and social change.

On Wednesday, Aquino spoke with local health departments and government entities across Virginia on what can be done so Asian Americans like Kim who want a vaccine can get their livelihoods back.