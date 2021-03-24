Asian American Virginians continue to face barriers in accessing vaccines. Here's what advocates say would help

The grocery store, then home. Those are the two places Mikyung Kim dares to go as the pandemic wears on.
Without insurance, there's no money to pay for a hospital visit. Without money to pay a hospital, there is no chancing the virus' grip on Kim or her family.
Like other immigrants who were considered low-income and had yet to obtain citizenship, the Northern Virginia resident feared the rumors saying COVID-19 tests weren't free and insurance was required. Other misinformation stated only citizens, excluding even those with a green card, workers visas or legal residency status, could access a diagnosis.
Now, more than a year after Virginia had its first case and concerns were raised about language accessibility and technology hurdles amplifying pre-existing barriers in the middle of a public health crisis, Asian Americans are finding themselves left out in the vaccine rollout.
The cycle doesn't need to continue, said Zowee Aquino, community health manager at NAKASEC, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Korean and Asian Americans in policy and social change.
On Wednesday, Aquino spoke with local health departments and government entities across Virginia on what can be done so Asian Americans like Kim who want a vaccine can get their livelihoods back.
This would rely heavily on providing easily accessible support in more than Spanish and English and provide vaccine information on websites that don't use Google Translate or other machine translations. If local health districts don't have the money to hire the translation services needed, Aquino suggested putting their resources toward call centers and hotlines.
Visiting restaurants, supermarkets, churches and schools to reach parents, children and community members on the day-to-day can also be helpful, Aquino added. Other suggestions included partnering with Asian ethnic media, engaging community members across a variety of experiences and being explicit with the information put out.
"Sometimes you do have to speak plainly and not make inferences," Aquino said, noting eligibility criteria as an example. "You need to state plainly citizenship is not going to impact you in this way instead of just assuming, 'If we don't include citizenship as an eligibility criteria, people aren't going to know that that's not a factor.'"
Along with Sookyung Oh, director of Virginia's NAKASEC, Aquino emphasized that a one-size-fits-all approach cannot work when there are more than 10 Asian countries represented in Virginia. Korea and India are among the top two, yet while Korean is the third-most spoken language in the state, language services on government sites do not match the need.
While the U.S. Census Bureau estimates nearly 450,000 Asian Americans live in Northern Virginia, and at least 151,000 between Hampton Roads and Richmond, community organizations have been the main source for communicating COVID-19 information.
Roughly 70% of Asian Americans in Virginia are foreign-born but only 10% identify as having limited proficiency in English. One in four are non-citizens.
Aquino noted how the limited attention on Asian Americans is largely due to the harmful model minority myth peddling falsehoods that across the board, Asians are financially well off and the most educated among racial and ethnic groups.
In Virginia, that's not the case. Almost 1 in 5 Asians across the state is living in poverty, affecting Pakistani and Chinese Virginians at higher rates. More than 53,200 work in frontline jobs threatened by business closures and pulled-back wages. Others might be the owner and can't take time off or live in houses where social distancing is nearly impossible.
Nationally, the unemployment rate surged among Asian Americans in the last year, hitting 15% for the first time in 20 years. In February, the percentage dropped to 5.1%, which is still more than twice as high as their jobless rate last year.
This doesn't account for the staggeringly high economic and education disparities in median household incomes within these communities in the U.S. Between the highest earners and the lowest, median household incomes vary from $100,000 among Indians to $36,000 among Burmese.
And undocumented or mixed-status families did not qualify for public benefits or unemployment insurance for nearly a year. Jeopardizing the standard of living further is the violence Asian Americans, and specifically Asian elders and women, have faced since the start of the pandemic.
Stop AAPI Hate, which has tracked anti-Asian incidents for more than a year, noted 49 reports in Virginia. One was in Annandale, where NAKASEC is primarily located. The Atlanta, Georgia shootings that killed six Asian women last week only heightened the horror.
In a NAKASEC survey of 68 Asian Americans across Virginia with ages ranging from 14 to 74 and ethnicities including Chinese, Filipino, Korean and Vietnamese, a major finding was the desire to protect their families and their communities.
A vaccine was deemed a major gateway to doing so but hesitancy around side effects, immigration status and the quality of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine remain - as do language barriers and confusion regarding the cost.
"And the biggest thing we found was that across all participants, the people that they named they would trust and listen to the most are the people within their personal network, and more specifically, spouses and siblings," said Aquino.
Others mentioned were public health authorities or medical providers. But information in their language hasn't always existed.
The impact of not being equipped to handle the state's varied communities means Asian Americans have the lowest rate of vaccinations statewide even when accounting for population. In some parts of the state, the Asian population is significantly older.
But before taking questions from local health districts on the call, Aquino noted the relief that those who have been vaccinated are feeling. The joy that they can finally hold their granddaughters and be in the same room as their kids again.
That's what putting in the work to reach communities and dispelling beliefs can do, Aquino said.
