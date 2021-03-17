Asian Americans in Virginia react with sorrow, calls for change after Atlanta shootings

Shootings in Atlanta on Tuesday night that left eight dead — with six of the victims identified as Asian, seven of them women — reverberated across the country and deepened growing fears among Asian communities already reeling from a year of increased violence.
Word of the attacks hit home for state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, an emigrant from India and the first Muslim to serve in the Virginia Senate.
“As a former Georgian & resident of Atlanta, and as an Asian American, I grieve with families who lost loved ones in this brutal attack,” Hashmi posted on Twitter.
“Acts of terrorism seek to strike fear in targeted communities; increasing hate crimes against the AAPI concern us all,” she added, referring to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
Hashmi’s father immigrated to the U.S. from India in 1964 and taught at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Ga., where Hashmi moved in 1969 as a child. She and her husband moved to the Richmond area in 1991.
There were more than 3,700 anti-Asian attacks, ranging from physical assaults to verbal and online bullying, recorded in the past year by the group Stop AAPI Hate, which tracks discrimination, harassment and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. That compares with about 100 a year tracked in other recent years.
Women reported more than twice as many hate incidents as men, with harassment reflecting both sexist and racist comments. Researchers at Stop AAPI Hate note that many incidents are not reported.
The 21-year-old suspect accused in the Atlanta shootings, who is white, was charged Wednesday with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
Authorities said Robert Aaron Long had confessed he targeted Young’s Asian Massage Parlor, Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa because he allegedly has a sexual addiction and wanted to "eliminate" the "temptation," a comment that immediately drew criticism among officials amid escalating threats against Asian Americans.
Authorities said they haven't ruled out a racial motivation.
Tram Nguyen, co-executive director of the progressive nonprofit group New Virginia Majority, said on Twitter that she is among Asian Americans who “experienced racism and bullying at a young age, but were conditioned to keep our heads down and ignore it.
“Some have found our voices, others just discovering it. But to #StopAsianHate we need all of us to use our voices and take action.”
She added: “We can start by stopping the casual racist jokes, with undertones of sexism and innuendo directed towards Asian women who work in the service industry,” such as spas and nail salons.
Tinh Phan, founder and chairman of the Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce, said he is "very concerned" about the discrimination and hate crimes that have taken place against Asian Americans in the past year.
"We have to take some active measures to stop this from happening," Phan said. "Asian Americans pay the same taxes. We abide by the same laws. So we deserve the same protections."
But Phan said many Asian Americans "are so scared to speak out right now" for fear of retribution or being targeted for some type of crime.
"Asians already have a laid-back attitude," said Phan, whose group represents more than 50,000 Asian-owned businesses and professionals in the state. "They don't like to speak out like I do. They don't want to expose themselves. A handful of people might speak out and take some action to the protect the community. Even myself, when I get on the TV or do interviews, I have to be very, very careful about making my statements."
The Henrico County resident fled his native Vietnam in 1954 to South Korea, and then he and his family fled again in 1975 to escape the communists and start a new life in America. He became a U.S. citizen in 1985.
Educated as an engineer, Phan eventually started PNC Corp., a general contractor construction company in Hanover County.
"I didn’t have a dime to my name when I came here," he said. "Everything I have is because of this great country."
Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement that “the latest in a series of heinous attacks against Asian Americans across this nation” is not an isolated event.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen a disturbing rise in inflammatory and xenophobic rhetoric, harassment, and violence against Asian American communities," he wrote. “We stand in solidarity with members of the Asian American community and those facing discrimination, hate incidents, fear, and intimidation. We must do everything in our power to make their safety a priority and to stand against all forms of injustice.”
About 7% of Virginians are Asian, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates, slightly higher than the national representation at 6%.
Henrico County, though, has one of the largest concentrations of Asian residents in the state at 9%. In the Richmond region, Asian people make up 4% of the population.
The number of anti-Asian hate crimes reported statewide has essentially remained flat over the past two years, according to Virginia State Police, which receives reports from local law enforcement agencies that are compiled into a state crime report.
Six Asians were victimized in five incidents in Virginia in 2020, compared with seven Asians in four incidents in 2019, state police said.
A spokesperson for the FBI's Richmond Division said the FBI is not aware of an uptick in complaints about violence to Asian Americans in the division. The Richmond Division includes the city along with 23 other localities, including the counties of Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Asian American organizations and researchers have linked an increase in hate crimes, harassment and discrimination to former President Donald Trump and conservative media using the term "China virus" and other stigmatizing words.
Many of the incidents recorded by Stop AAPI Hate — including 49 last year in Virginia — land in the realm of dehumanizing but don't rise to the level of criminal charges.
“Jokes aren’t harmless," said Nguyen. "This dehumanization leads to violence.”