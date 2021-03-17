Asian Americans in Virginia react with sorrow, calls for change after Atlanta shootings

Tinh Phan, founder and chairman of the Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce, said he is "very concerned" about the discrimination and hate crimes that have taken place against Asian Americans in the past year.

"We have to take some active measures to stop this from happening," Phan said. "Asian Americans pay the same taxes. We abide by the same laws. So we deserve the same protections."

But Phan said many Asian Americans "are so scared to speak out right now" for fear of retribution or being targeted for some type of crime.

"Asians already have a laid-back attitude," said Phan, whose group represents more than 50,000 Asian-owned businesses and professionals in the state. "They don't like to speak out like I do. They don't want to expose themselves. A handful of people might speak out and take some action to the protect the community. Even myself, when I get on the TV or do interviews, I have to be very, very careful about making my statements."

The Henrico County resident fled his native Vietnam in 1954 to South Korea, and then he and his family fled again in 1975 to escape the communists and start a new life in America. He became a U.S. citizen in 1985.

Educated as an engineer, Phan eventually started PNC Corp., a general contractor construction company in Hanover County.