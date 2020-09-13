Ask Doug & Polly: Tips when considering buying a contractor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QUESTION: I own a small residential maintenance and repair business. I’m considering buying a one-person plumbing contractor that’s currently breaking even after the owner pays himself. The owner of the plumbing company would become my employee and run a new plumbing division.

Do you have thoughts about whether this makes sense and any pitfalls to avoid?

ANSWER: Research shows that most acquisitions do not provide a good return on investment for the acquirer. However, on the surface, this deal sounds interesting. We suggest following the five tips below.

Don’t overpay for the business.

Our primary rule when acquiring a business is to ensure that you have a clear plan for running the business more profitably than it is currently run. In this case, the business you are considering purchasing is just breaking even. Of course, it doesn’t make sense to pay anything for a company if it isn’t going to make money for you, so breaking even isn’t acceptable.

Therefore, you must have a plan for improving profitability. The good news is that it seems you may have that opportunity.