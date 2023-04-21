From his perch in the back of The Dome at the Science Museum of Virginia, Justin Bartel has, as he puts it, the universe at his fingertips.

As if to prove the point, he summons Jupiter to come sailing across the giant, quarter-acre screen toward us.

Bartel is the museum’s astronomer – his formal title is assistant director of education, astronomy programs – and the man behind the curtain (if there was a curtain). He clearly enjoys his job.

“I do,” said Bartel, who has worked at the museum for a decade. “Who wouldn’t like coming to spend time in this room? Some days it feels like I’m coming here to play a video game” – which, he sort of is, as he uses an Xbox controller to move images around the screen.

“Can’t argue with getting paid to do that,” he said with a laugh.

The Dome turns 40 on Saturday (in an interesting twist, Bartel turned 40 earlier this month), and is surely one of the signature elements of the museum. Over the years, an estimated 3 million visitors have streamed into The Dome to be carried to faraway places -- whether it be Antarctica or the top of Mount Everest through large-format, documentary-style films splashed across the giant, hemispheric screen that stretches 76 feet across, or to the distant reaches of space through planetarium shows.

“We always had this intense focus on making sure that we could take our guests to outer space,” said Jennifer Guild, the museum’s communications and curiosity director. “That was a huge part of what this space was meant to do, which is kind of to get people here on Earth off the ground and into outer space.”

Technology, of course, has advanced dramatically in the last 40 years, so Bartel has tools at his universe-grasping fingertips that could only have been imagined four decades ago. When he hosts one of his planetarium shows, he is powered by 21 computers, five projectors and speakers that radiate seat-shaking sound through a zillion tiny holes in the screen’s surface that was reskinned as part of a major 2014 renovation.

Another technological upgrade is scheduled for the fall, though the place won’t have to be shut down as it was in 2014.

The Dome was the first major addition to the museum, which opened in 1977 after transitioning from an old railroad station. The “space-breaking,” as museum officials refer to it, occurred in October 1980. A year-and-a-half later, two large cranes lifted the 25,000-pound dome frame into place.

The Universe, as the dome was called then, opened April 22, 1983, its hemispherical dome tilted 30 degrees to give views the sensation of being suspended. At the time, the screen was the largest in the country.

Over the years, the dome has operated under several names, including Ethyl UNIVERSE Planetarium and Space Theater, Ethyl UNIVERSE Theater, and Ethyl IMAX Dome and Planetarium.

The Dome has hosted appearances of numerous luminaries, including astronaut Buzz Aldrin, launching an exhibit fittingly titled, “To the Moon,” and Jerry Mathers, aka, “Beaver Cleaver,” also fittingly, introducing a film about beavers.

The films are no longer IMAX, as that technology has been replaced by a full-dome digital projection system. Still, big-screen movies remain a regular feature at The Dome, as do planetarium shows that often feature remarkable images of stars, planets and distant galaxies from the James Webb Space Telescope and its older cousin, the Hubble Space Telescope – orchestrated by Bartel with his Xbox controller in his hands.

Bartel said he enjoys engaging audience members during the planetarium shows, inviting questions and sometimes letting kids take the controls. He remembers he became interested in astronomy because as a kid he loved visiting his local science museum in Kansas, where he grew up.

“I can’t remember exactly when I got hooked by it, but already in middle school it was a huge part of what I wanted to do,” he said. He attend a space camp at the museum and worked at the museum during summers home from college.

And now he’s doing what he loves in a facility that he might have dreamed of working as a kid and one with a rich history of its own.

“This is the kind of place where so many people have contributed to so many very creative projects, and it’s just great to be a part of that legacy,” he said.

