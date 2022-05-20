At a red-hot Riverrock, hydration is a top priority. Organizers say they're ready.

The three day Riverrock outdoors festival kicked off Friday in a heat wave. With temperatures in the upper 90s, hydration is a concern for both athletes and spectators this weekend.

Pete Woody, a spokesperson for Sports Backers, which organizes the event, says they are prepared.

"We have hydration throughout the festival, and that is in the form of bottle refill stations," Woody said. "Multiple bottle refill stations will be throughout the festival layout, and so people can bring their own refillable water bottles."

All refillable water bottles need to be empty upon arriving to the festival for security purposes, Woody says.

Woody encourages people to "stay hydrated" before coming to Riverrock and to continue to drink water throughout the festival. Water refill stations will also be dispersed at the trail heads and throughout the courses on the running and mountain biking trials. There is also a mist tent at the bottom of 5th Street near the entrance.

At the always-popular Ultimate Air Dogs event, Ray Knapp says it's important to make sure his furry friend, Teddy, is staying hydrated too.

"Lots of water, staying in the shade and go home early if you have to," Knapp said.

For the dogs, Riverrock provided little pools for them to drink and cool off in.

At the Boulder Bash competition, climbers warmed up in a tent before braving the course.

"I think it mostly affected us when we were in isolation warming up, because it was super hot in there," Brynn Shannon, 20, said. "They have a fan blowing on you when you are sitting in the chair about to climb up, so you kind of get a cool down before you start climbing. But really in the moment I didn't really think about the heat."

At the mountain biking starting line, Sam Farmer, 24, who has ridden for 6 years, says when dealing with heat he thinks it's a mental game.

"You want to be riding in the heat a lot to acclimate. It takes maybe like a week and a half to acclimate," Farmer said. "Other than that, I think it's mental."

Farmer says he feels healthy for the weekend's races.

"With the heat stuff, you've just got to stay hydrated and rest when you need to - and sunscreen, I don't want to get burned," said mountain bike contestant Courtney Dobbs.

Dobbs says she started mountain biking again about a year and half ago, and she is competing for fun this weekend.